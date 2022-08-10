The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” is loaded with all kinds of goodies … none of which actually do anything to reduce inflation. There’s plenty of stuff regarding health care and climate change and, of course, taxes. For instance, the IRS will get $80 billion of taxpayers’ money to beef up their operation by doing things like hiring 87,000 new employees.

Interestingly, know what the IRS has in common with bodies like the FBI and Border Patrol? The need for firearms. At least according to this official IRS job posting for Special Agents in their Criminal Investigation branch:

How many of the 87,000 new IRS employees will be Special Agents?

“All income, both legal and illegal.”

Oh, well. Thank God for that. We were really worried there for a second.

At least those of us who make less than $400,000 a year can take comfort in knowing that the IRS will leave us alone and definitely won’t show up at our doors prepared to use deadly force if we tell them we don’t want to be audited over our legal income.

If you haven’t done anything wrong, you have no reason to worry!

***

***

