The so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” is loaded with all kinds of goodies … none of which actually do anything to reduce inflation. There’s plenty of stuff regarding health care and climate change and, of course, taxes. For instance, the IRS will get $80 billion of taxpayers’ money to beef up their operation by doing things like hiring 87,000 new employees.

The Democrats just voted to make the IRS larger than the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 10, 2022

Interestingly, know what the IRS has in common with bodies like the FBI and Border Patrol? The need for firearms. At least according to this official IRS job posting for Special Agents in their Criminal Investigation branch:

The IRS is hiring new special agents! Requirements include working min “50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends” and “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit pic.twitter.com/z0aVX6uoMr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

How many of the 87,000 new IRS employees will be Special Agents?

They “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.” “all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.” pic.twitter.com/EmyNDok1ei — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

“All income, both legal and illegal.”

While these newly hired feds are required to “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary,” the government adds that “Criminal Investigation Special Agents are part of a diverse workforce that mirrors the taxpaying public we serve.”https://t.co/uvwbrAkIit — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

Oh, well. Thank God for that. We were really worried there for a second.

“Between March 1 and June 1, 2022, the criminal division of the IRS ordered $696,000 in ammunition, the IRS told VERIFY in an email.” In a 2018 report, the IRS was shown to generally spend $675,000 on ammunition a year in the previous seven years.https://t.co/a5lTdqJUmf — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

The job listing for special agents at the IRS links to their department’s 2021 annual report. Here’s a few images from the report (which is linked in its entirety below).https://t.co/kibqIrhe7N pic.twitter.com/G1zmpOyHlh — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

To be fair, applying for the job doesn’t exclusively mean participating in operations within the bounds of the United States. “IRS:CI HAS SPECIAL AGENT attachés strategically stationed in 11 foreign countries,” the report explains. pic.twitter.com/M0Rhm4uubR — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

Special agents could also be assigned to the “Cyber Crime Unit” which the report describes as seizing $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency (which they say is 93% of the Criminal investigation seizures last year.) They highlight the case of a “Ukrainian Cyber Criminal” facing 17 years. pic.twitter.com/qk7ZhJsh5b — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

At least those of us who make less than $400,000 a year can take comfort in knowing that the IRS will leave us alone and definitely won’t show up at our doors prepared to use deadly force if we tell them we don’t want to be audited over our legal income.

This is totally fine. Not at all alarming. pic.twitter.com/KFABHi0TWt — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 10, 2022

If you haven’t done anything wrong, you have no reason to worry!

Help wanted: Tax auditors. Must adhere to the highest standards of conduct, even while executing people who accidentally signed the wrong line on their 1099. pic.twitter.com/GNaWeQdjLp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 10, 2022

He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance. https://t.co/kGoix78RVw — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) August 10, 2022

