Yesterday, a rightfully pissed-off Bethany Mandel tweeted that she would be pulling her kids out of a day camp that required masking.

Going to pick my kids up from a day camp that I was told wouldn’t mask them but jk yes they’re requiring them. WHY IS THIS ONLY KIDS?! — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

Now going to get ice cream as a consolation prize. I’m so angry to still be fighting this in August of 2022. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

They don’t want to give me a full refund. They have no idea who they’re dealing with. pic.twitter.com/dyxFEQHqBj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

Spoiler alert: She got the full refund.

Anyhoo, Mandel tweeted about it again today, which is understandable given the fact that the camp’s stupid rules are worth calling out repeatedly:

This is just a reminder that the pandemic is over for everyone but kids. I pulled my kids out of an indoor weeklong music summer camp yesterday because they were making the kids mask all day long. Nowhere else outside of medical settings are masks still required. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 16, 2022

Mandel’s irritation with continued masking requirements for young kids irritated Columbia Journalism Director of Academic Affairs Jane Eisner:

Simply not true. Columbia University classrooms. Closed, tightly pack performance spaces. All require masks, for good reason. https://t.co/zMobfm0BS2 — [email protected]_Eisner (@Jane_Eisner) August 16, 2022

“For good reason.” And that reason would be what, exactly? Because we’re dying to hear it.

What is the “good reason” please? https://t.co/h1LQxaifzG — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) August 16, 2022

Narrator: there wasn’t a good reason. — Hugh Zahnar (@HughDalton20) August 16, 2022

If Columbia University students are still required to mask up at this point, there is no good reason. At least no reason that’s even remotely based in science.

"Performance spaces": Accidental honesty. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) August 16, 2022

Ha! Yes! What has masking become if not pure performance art?

The pandemic of bureaucracy, safetyism, theater, corruption, and incompetence persists within institutions in direct correlation to the degree those institutions are dominated by progressives (i.e., illiberalism collectivism, totalitarianism). https://t.co/jp6hNR8Nvw — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) August 16, 2022

A top honcho at the Columbia School of Journalism, pushing masks in a tone of sanctimony and certitude, 30ish mths into the pandemic… No wonder academia and media are widely reviled. This is what it looks like to succeed at the intersection of those two worlds. https://t.co/ZjZumxeONA — Tim Shampling (@TShampling) August 16, 2022

Needless to say, something tells us those Columbia students could learn a hell of a lot more from Bethany Mandel than they ever could from someone like Jane Eisner.

I’m reading a series of unfortunate events with the kids and last night we talked about what it means to be passive because it was in the chapter. Today when I picked them up I was raging “Why are parents just going along with this?!” And my son said “because they’re passive.” — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

We talked last night about what it means to be passive and that it can be hard to not be passive when something is wrong. And today unfortunately they had to experience that for themselves. I’m sad they had this opportunity taken from them. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

Instead of camp we’ll do mommy camp this week at the carnival and a restaurant lunch date and ice cream today. I’m not spending an absurd amount of money for six hours masked at a music camp. And I’ll teach them that it’s important not to be passive, even when it’s hard. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 15, 2022

