Yesterday, a rightfully pissed-off Bethany Mandel tweeted that she would be pulling her kids out of a day camp that required masking.

Spoiler alert: She got the full refund.

Anyhoo, Mandel tweeted about it again today, which is understandable given the fact that the camp’s stupid rules are worth calling out repeatedly:

Mandel’s irritation with continued masking requirements for young kids irritated Columbia Journalism Director of Academic Affairs Jane Eisner:

“For good reason.” And that reason would be what, exactly? Because we’re dying to hear it.

If Columbia University students are still required to mask up at this point, there is no good reason. At least no reason that’s even remotely based in science.

Ha! Yes! What has masking become if not pure performance art?

Needless to say, something tells us those Columbia students could learn a hell of a lot more from Bethany Mandel than they ever could from someone like Jane Eisner.

