If you’re a normal person who does things like buy groceries so you can feed yourself and your family, you may have noticed that refrigerator, freezer, and pantry staples have gotten increasingly difficult to come by.

As a mother of five, Bethany Mandel has quite a lot on her shopping list. And there are quite a few items on that list that have been going unfulfilled:

The supply chain is just fine. Jen Psaki assured me it’s just some delayed treadmills. pic.twitter.com/GcoaK6YQvs — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 25, 2022

There are some delayed treadmills, yes. There’s also delayed fruit. Dairy products. Eggs. Meat. Food.

But it’s not just the White House who hopes we won’t notice that stuff and that we won’t complain when we do notice it; it’s also out-of-touch liberals in general who get off on sneering at working families who are very much feeling the effects of the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies.

Out-of-touch liberals like retired Vice President of Strategic Communications at Americans United for Separation of Church and State Naomi Paiss, who declared Mandel’s tweet to be “the all-time First World Problems tweet”:

The all-time First World Problems tweet. https://t.co/tFosdwa06v — Naomi Paiss (@NaomiPaiss) April 25, 2022

Well done, Naomi.

In her Twitter bio, Paiss proudly states that “now I can say what I want.” She most certainly can.

And we can let everyone know what she said so they, too, can call her (and others like her) out for saying something impressively tone-deaf and stupid.

Please progressives, keep running on the message that shortages of food for families is a first world problem. https://t.co/Aqxr1zbTen — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 25, 2022

Damn those right-wingers and their — *checks notes* — need to feed their families.

You do realize food is one of the basic needs for humans, right? The majority of the missing items aren’t even splurges.🤦🏼‍♀️ — Lost4Words (@lost4words8) April 25, 2022

Getting food for children is a first world problem? — Coddled affluent professional (@Feelsdesperate) April 25, 2022

So, Psaki mocks the supply chain problems as being 1st-world problems with the idea of a delayed treadmill. At least that item is plausibly high-end and superfluous. Now, we’ve shifted to the idea of fruit being high-end and superfluous. Exciting times! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 25, 2022

Good luck with this messaging — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 25, 2022

Ah yes, needing vegetables and cheese for 5 kids is first world problems. Why do these people tweet their stupidity for all to see? https://t.co/7y3UzRvVsM — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 25, 2022

Dems are already setting the stage for a huge loss in November. If smug liberals like Naomi Paiss want to stack the deck against them even more, we’re all for it.

