If you’re a normal person who does things like buy groceries so you can feed yourself and your family, you may have noticed that refrigerator, freezer, and pantry staples have gotten increasingly difficult to come by.

As a mother of five, Bethany Mandel has quite a lot on her shopping list. And there are quite a few items on that list that have been going unfulfilled:

There are some delayed treadmills, yes. There’s also delayed fruit. Dairy products. Eggs. Meat. Food.

But it’s not just the White House who hopes we won’t notice that stuff and that we won’t complain when we do notice it; it’s also out-of-touch liberals in general who get off on sneering at working families who are very much feeling the effects of the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies.

Out-of-touch liberals like retired Vice President of Strategic Communications at Americans United for Separation of Church and State Naomi Paiss, who declared Mandel’s tweet to be “the all-time First World Problems tweet”:

Well done, Naomi.

In her Twitter bio, Paiss proudly states that “now I can say what I want.” She most certainly can.

And we can let everyone know what she said so they, too, can call her (and others like her) out for saying something impressively tone-deaf and stupid.

Damn those right-wingers and their — *checks notes* — need to feed their families.

Dems are already setting the stage for a huge loss in November. If smug liberals like Naomi Paiss want to stack the deck against them even more, we’re all for it.

