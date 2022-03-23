Use extreme caution on Twitter these days, because there are some fast one-eighties taking place. This one is courtesy of CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen:

For those who don’t agree that the vaccinated can return to pre-pandemic normal, I ask: What should we all do? Perpetual masking? Forever not dining out, avoiding large weddings & indoor gatherings, etc? Virtually everything has risk, and zero covid is not a viable strategy. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 23, 2022

Well, there it is! That take has caused Bethany Mandel to experience a bit of deja vu:

This sounds familiar where have I heard it before https://t.co/SfqgDaFCyZ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 23, 2022

It’s amazing to watch the doom & gloom “winter of death” types such as Dr. Wen make this one-eighty now that their approach is polling horribly for the Democrats.

Breaking from 12 months ago https://t.co/W0dHJiv0nK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 23, 2022

Far more than just extreme backpedaling is called for.

You literally helped create this cult of COVID lunacy. How about an apology? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 23, 2022

Wen’s “about-face” on this matter has been duly noted:

this u? https://t.co/OM17w89Wbj — Office of Existential Management (@RachelDTobias) March 23, 2022

Moving forward the Left’s most prominent Covid fear mongers are going to want everybody to forget their previous dire warnings and predictions.

It wasn't that long ago she wanted everything locked down, even if you were vaccinated https://t.co/oQhPsoXqGX — William Teach2 #refuseresist (@WTeach2) March 23, 2022

CNN’s most vocal Covidian realizing it’s not so easy to put the cat back in the bag Check the comments https://t.co/PfoAn9VGnA — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) March 23, 2022

Cult escapee doesn't understand why others won't leave. https://t.co/pToDdVmWPJ — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) March 23, 2022

To be sure, there are many who aren’t happy at all with Wen’s sudden acceptance of reality.

