Use extreme caution on Twitter these days, because there are some fast one-eighties taking place. This one is courtesy of CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen:

Well, there it is! That take has caused Bethany Mandel to experience a bit of deja vu:

It’s amazing to watch the doom & gloom “winter of death” types such as Dr. Wen make this one-eighty now that their approach is polling horribly for the Democrats.

Far more than just extreme backpedaling is called for.

Wen’s “about-face” on this matter has been duly noted:

Moving forward the Left’s most prominent Covid fear mongers are going to want everybody to forget their previous dire warnings and predictions.

To be sure, there are many who aren’t happy at all with Wen’s sudden acceptance of reality.

