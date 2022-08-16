Andrew Sullivan’s a pretty notorious liberal leaner, but he’s also a liberal leaner who’s been willing to vocally pushback against the Wokeness Brigade. For instance, he’s dared to point out that there are differences between boys and girls. And to be clear, we salute him for that.

But he’s also had some pretty unfortunate missteps. Like this, for example:

Andrew Sullivan wants to make the distinction between strippers and fun, costumed drag queens

And then there’s this:

Too bad for Andrew that there’s no such thing as ratio change surgery, because his ratio for that tweet is a hot mess.

Narrator: The principle is not, in fact similar.

Unless “similar” means the opposite of what it used to mean. And as far as we know, it doesn’t.

If Sullivan’s tweet doesn’t belong on The List, we don’t know what does.

Nope.

Neither are we. Sullivan’s take is just so weird. We actually kind of hope he was under the influence when he wrote that tweet. At least then we could maybe forgive him once he sobers up.

But otherwise … yikes.

All we can say is thank God Andrew Sullivan is not a doctor.

