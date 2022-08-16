Andrew Sullivan’s a pretty notorious liberal leaner, but he’s also a liberal leaner who’s been willing to vocally pushback against the Wokeness Brigade. For instance, he’s dared to point out that there are differences between boys and girls. And to be clear, we salute him for that.

But he’s also had some pretty unfortunate missteps. Like this, for example:

Andrew Sullivan wants to make the distinction between strippers and fun, costumed drag queens

And then there’s this:

I wonder how many people who oppose child sex changes also oppose circumcision. Similar principle of the bodily integrity of children, especially their sex organs. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) August 16, 2022

Too bad for Andrew that there’s no such thing as ratio change surgery, because his ratio for that tweet is a hot mess.

Narrator: The principle is not, in fact similar.

It's uh, not a similar principle. https://t.co/9DoSqN4AHW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2022

Unless “similar” means the opposite of what it used to mean. And as far as we know, it doesn’t.

That take is going to need a flight attendant. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2022

If Sullivan’s tweet doesn’t belong on The List, we don’t know what does.

Dude. Absolutely ridiculous comparison — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 16, 2022

Not even close FFS https://t.co/0EbOeAgQHV — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) August 16, 2022

These two things are not even in the same universe. https://t.co/AoRDShAOEl — Tré Goins-Phillips (@tregp) August 16, 2022

Nope.

I'm not aware of any circumcision that ends with the baby having a vagina. https://t.co/D9t90hKuIw — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 16, 2022

Neither are we. Sullivan’s take is just so weird. We actually kind of hope he was under the influence when he wrote that tweet. At least then we could maybe forgive him once he sobers up.

But otherwise … yikes.

"Circumcision cuts off the entire penis, right?" https://t.co/ljY4ZUACRR — TylerMartwick (@ReyCurmudgeon) August 16, 2022

Cutting someone's fingernails is similiar to cutting their hands off. https://t.co/l7myP27vGL — G (@stevensongs) August 16, 2022

“You don’t think your 10 year old daughter should be allowed to get a face tattoo? That’s odd, considering you let her get her ears pierced.” https://t.co/Yov6XKZNvd — Henry (@_HMSP) August 16, 2022

I can tolerate a parent getting a little girl's ears pierced, but I draw the line at decapitation. https://t.co/Fo1aw6GDFr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 16, 2022

All we can say is thank God Andrew Sullivan is not a doctor.

