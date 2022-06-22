President Joe Biden’s campaign to make everything infinitely worse continues apace:

Here comes race-based monetary policy https://t.co/5jGSAsAPHi — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 22, 2022

More from the Wall Street Journal:

President Biden recently promised in these pages not to interfere with the Federal Reserve. Yet last week he endorsed a House bill that would add racial equity to the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment. How does the White House square this contradiction? … Recall that Candidate Biden advocated making reducing racial disparities a third monetary mandate. You have to wonder if one reason the Fed was slow to tighten policy was because the central bankers agreed with him. Several Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members promoted the goal of “inclusive” employment even as inflation began to creep up. Now House Democrats want to codify racial equity as part of the Fed’s mandate. Their bill would require the Board of Governors and FOMC to “exercise all duties and functions in a manner that fosters the elimination of disparities across racial and ethnic groups with respect to employment, income, wealth, and access to affordable credit.” The bill directs the Fed to include race in monetary policy, the operation of payment systems, and the supervision of banks and non-banks deemed by the Financial Stability Oversight Council to be systemically important. Central bankers have a hard enough time balancing full employment with stable prices. Adding a racial equity mandate could cause their models to go catawampus. How small would the black-white unemployment gap have to be, and how high would prices have to climb, before the Fed considers raising interest rates?

Joe Biden found yet another way to eff things up? Color us shocked. Or, rather, color Andrew Sullivan shocked:

Many of us voted for Biden as a competent moderate. Turns out he's more like an incompetent extremist. https://t.co/VoM9ydjrSO — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 22, 2022

Joe Biden? An incompetent extremist? No. Way.

LOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!!! Thanks for finally understanding what we’ve been screaming about for two years. https://t.co/ZEvLEeeksO — Banjo Frog (@joesghost99) June 22, 2022

Well, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves: we’re not sure it’s fair to say that Sullivan really understands, per se.

Why did 74 million people know this 2 years ago and you didn’t? — Riskbender (@riskbender) June 22, 2022

I feared it and gave it credence if you check the record. But Trump made voting for Biden the only sane choice. I'd vote for Biden against Trump again. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 22, 2022

We won’t sit here and tell you that Donald Trump was a perfect POTUS, because he wasn’t. He was actually far from it. But after witnessing the havoc Joe Biden has wreaked on this country over the past 18 months — not even 18 months, actually — given the chance for a do-over, you’d really vote for Biden again? You wouldn’t even have to vote for Trump against Biden. You could write someone in if you want to!

Andrew Sullivan has slowly come to realize that Joe Biden is terrible, but it’s obvious that he’s still learned absolutely nothing.

Good Lord, Andrew.

All you had to do was look at the party platform and who was writing it to know him being a moderate was a farce. — Tripp (@cbomar_3) June 22, 2022

Yeah, who could have seen it coming? It's not as if there was a 50-year-long public track record on the man. "Moderate"? Was Sullivan around for the Bork hearings? For everything since then? https://t.co/NdSIUclYxQ — Carl E. Olson (@carleolson) June 22, 2022

Who ties your shoes? Seriously: you thought Joe Biden, an well know corrupt liar with the IQ of a lobotomized gnat would be competent? At *what*? In his whole adult life, what did he ever show competence in? https://t.co/bkyfUYUICO — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) June 22, 2022

If Andrew Sullivan’s looking for sympathy, he’s barking up the wrong tree.

Anyone who thought he was 1) competent and 2) moderate was looking for excuses. He's painfully dumb and was an extreme voter as a Senator. Voters get what they deserve. https://t.co/LzgnP1GOM0 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) June 22, 2022

