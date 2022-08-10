Please forgive us for missing this yesterday, but it’s still delightfully fresh today.

During yesterday’s White House press briefing, stunning and brave CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked Karine Jean-Pierre a very tough, very objective question about how Joe Biden is dealing with abysmal poll numbers amid terrible economic news. Just kidding! This is what Collins actually asked Jean-Pierre:

CNN's Kaitlan Collins to KJP: "How does [Biden] plan to use the string of wins that he's had lately and that Democrats had lately to turn it to a sense of momentum, not just for his own low approval ratings, but also to help Democrats in the midterm election?" pic.twitter.com/F6rCUykQKm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 9, 2022

“Why is Joe Biden so awesome and do you have any suggestions as to what journalists could do to remind voters that he’s so awesome so Democrats can prevail in the midterms?”

“Please give us our marching order.” https://t.co/YbWZhdohUf — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 10, 2022

"how can we, in the media" help you more? — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) August 9, 2022

Shades of former New York Times reporter — and Collins’ current CNN colleague — Jeff Zeleny asking then-President Barack Obama “[What’s] enchanted you the most?”

"youre awesome and im in love, so now that youve solved everything and accomplished it all, whats next?" https://t.co/cZ5pzgXtg3 — Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) August 10, 2022

The shamelessness of it all. The brazen partisan hackery. Our teeth hurt from cringing. Just a sickening spectacle to witness.

Kaitlan Collins: “Let me tee this you up for you, KJP, so we can promote you on CNN.” https://t.co/GEuXvCddio — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) August 10, 2022

Ooo … now that’s interesting. Maybe CNN actually does have their eye on Karine Jean-Pierre so they can snatch her up fast when she inevitably flames out. MSNBC got Jen Psaki, CNN could get Karine Jean-Pierre … one big MSM-White-House circle jerk!

CNN’s @kaitlancollins: “How does John Gotti plan to parlay his recent string of lucrative heists into a more positive public perception of organized crime?” https://t.co/Lfw1RcprZZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 10, 2022

This … is CNN.

Jeebus is facepalming.

“String of wins” hahahahaha DNC stenographers https://t.co/35MDHRHoSy — Tooty McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 10, 2022

Kait for the State – @kaitlancollins Corporate-Government Media doing its thing with no shame. https://t.co/hDyXX8wPj0 — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 10, 2022

No shame whatsoever. And it’s worth recalling that last year, Joe Biden totally lost it on Kaitlan Collins over a question about Vladimir Putin. Is Collins still trying to atone for her egregious sin by kissing up to this garbage administration?

***

***

