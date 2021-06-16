Joe Biden’s little post-Putin-meeting presser was going pretty well, but when naptime calls, he’s got to answer.

Very strange that President Biden started picking up his jacket and walking away after so few questions. The walkaway questions were rough. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2021

One question from CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins seems to have been particularly rough for Joe:

Biden flashes anger at the end of presser when pressed by @kaitlancollins about the Putin meeting — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 16, 2021

Biden just SNAPPED at @kaitlancollins after asking a great question. She was also not on Biden’s list of reporters. Great work as well. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 16, 2021

Biden snaps at @kaitlancollins after he asks him how he is confident that Putin’s behavior will change – “What do you do all the time?” he yells. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

Watch:

CNN's @KaitlanCollins: "Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?" Biden: "I'm not confident I'm going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said….let's get it straight…." pic.twitter.com/h3wctccQRz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 16, 2021

Geez, Joe.

Joe Biden was tougher with Kaitlan Collins than he was with Vladimir Putin. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2021

Right?

Really bizarre reaction to a good question from @kaitlancollins. Biden's remarks up to that point had been about exuding confidence that they had made progress. Asking for more info on why Biden thinks this summit was valuable is not at all outlandish. https://t.co/yJdXn4QtQL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2021

Apparently Biden disagrees.

Here's Joe Biden SNAPPING on a CNN reporter for simply asking a question. I'm old enough to remember when this would be an "attack on the free press." pic.twitter.com/MQTZiX96VT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2021

Misogyny! (And anti-CNNism.) — Susie Moore (@SmoosieQ) June 16, 2021

I stand with @kaitlancollins, a dedicated and great journalist. Misogynist attacks on female reporters not only undermine them personally, but journalistic institutions tasked with guarding our press freedoms. This is unacceptable. #StandWithKaitlan https://t.co/VFC6yB4Ofa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2021

Joe Bidens sexist diatribe attacking the first amendment might be okay in Putin’s Russia, but not in the land of the free. Let’s hope Putin didn’t rub off too much on Joe! https://t.co/X4rNec9W9t — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 16, 2021

Joe Biden mansplaining politics to Kaitlan Collins – if that were Trump it'd be considered an "attack on democracy and the free press" — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) June 16, 2021

But it wasn’t Trump, was it? So it’s no biggie.

LOOOOOL CNN right now: "He certainly seemed confident taking off his jacket and taking questions from some of the top reporters." IM DYING — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2021

Biden aggressively insulting and demeaning a female reporter while she's just doing her job, all in front of her colleagues:pic.twitter.com/ky1PBBHSJ8 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 16, 2021

lmaoo he just told CNN's white house correspondent she's in the wrong line of work. anyway, wonder what cnn's workplace masturbator has to say about the presser. https://t.co/GOuwidUJSL — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 16, 2021

Can’t wait to find out!

Here’s CNN’s Jeff Zeleny in the meantime:

President Biden tells @kaitlancollins he’s not confident Putin will change his behavior — but he made clear as he leaves Geneva that he is confident in his role on the world stage. This first trip, of course, is likely the easiest. But for now, he has a bounce in his step. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 16, 2021

is this *really* how that exchange went though? https://t.co/grduTBd79J — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 16, 2021

So much for defending Kaitlan Collins’ honor.

And the same media who cried “OPPRESSION!” and “REPRESSION!” any time Donald Trump looked at them sideways will just roll over for Joe Biden once again.

meanwhile, everything the last guy said in his many, many, many open interactions with the press was characterized as literal fascism and **DANGEROUS** attacks on the first amendment. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 16, 2021

not exactly a defense of the last guy. just pointing out the play-pretend heroes of journalism are quite selective about their outrage. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 16, 2021

Things are (D)ifferent now.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy, the last answer I gave,” says Biden, stopping to apologize to reporters before boarding his Air Force One — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

Biden made sure to walk to the press on the tarmac before boarding AF1 to apologize for being such "a wise guy" at the end of his press conference when he was answering @kaitlancollins tough questions. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) June 16, 2021

And just like that, all is forgiven. Not that the media really minded in the first place.

"You never ask a positive question,” Biden gripes to press corps on tarmac in Geneva pic.twitter.com/r71T7LrjVA — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021

Do better next time, lapdogs!

"Man, I'm so happy we don't have to deal with these mean tweets anymore," journalists say between beatings. https://t.co/0h8Z72ePXc — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 16, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update: