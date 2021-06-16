Joe Biden’s little post-Putin-meeting presser was going pretty well, but when naptime calls, he’s got to answer.

One question from CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins seems to have been particularly rough for Joe:

Watch:

Geez, Joe.

Right?

Apparently Biden disagrees.

But it wasn’t Trump, was it? So it’s no biggie.

Can’t wait to find out!

Here’s CNN’s Jeff Zeleny in the meantime:

So much for defending Kaitlan Collins’ honor.

And the same media who cried “OPPRESSION!” and “REPRESSION!” any time Donald Trump looked at them sideways will just roll over for Joe Biden once again.

Things are (D)ifferent now.

And just like that, all is forgiven. Not that the media really minded in the first place.

Do better next time, lapdogs!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

