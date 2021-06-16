President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin has concluded, and these are among the presents that Biden reportedly gave to the Russian president:

Trending

But there’s something missing. Comfortably Smug adds to the list another gift from Biden to Putin:

Meanwhile, Keystone XL in the U.S. is dead. #Priorities

So actually that’s TWO extra gifts from Biden to Putin.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenNord Stream 2 pipelineVladimir Putin