President Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin has concluded, and these are among the presents that Biden reportedly gave to the Russian president:
Among the gifts Biden gave Putin: "a pair of custom Aviators made by Randolph USA," per White House.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 16, 2021
POTUS gifted Putin a crystal sculpture of a bison and a custom pair of aviator sunglasses made by Randolph USA, per a WH official.
— Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) June 16, 2021
But there’s something missing. Comfortably Smug adds to the list another gift from Biden to Putin:
It’s not as nice as a multi billion dollar pipeline he gave him last month, but it’s a nice touch. https://t.co/dgaSrQDs9N
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 16, 2021
Meanwhile, Keystone XL in the U.S. is dead. #Priorities
😂😂😂And gift of no Keystone pipeline. What a joke. https://t.co/fiH4rRYsm6
— Chris Morgan (@jagcaptsix) June 16, 2021
So actually that’s TWO extra gifts from Biden to Putin.