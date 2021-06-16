After losing his temper at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for asking a question about Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden admitted that maybe he’d been a bit of “a wise guy.”

“Maybe I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy, the last answer I gave,” says Biden, stopping to apologize to reporters before boarding his Air Force One — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

Biden made sure to walk to the press on the tarmac before boarding AF1 to apologize for being such "a wise guy" at the end of his press conference when he was answering @kaitlancollins tough questions. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) June 16, 2021

Apparently that was good enough for Collins:

Kaitlan Collins accepts Joe Biden’s apology on the air – noting that he didn’t have to do that, but adds that “it was not necessary” as she was just doing her job. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 16, 2021

Come on, Kaitlan. It’s OK to be mad at being unfairly berated by an angry old man in front of your peers.

Just doing her job? if Trump had done this – she would have been screaming https://t.co/5o3dpv6mZm — jojo (@ginger_consult2) June 16, 2021

But Joe Biden is not Donald Trump, so he gets the benefit of the doubt — even when he’s guilty as sin.

He put her in a tough spot. If she stands up for herself too aggressively the partisans will attack her. https://t.co/Ttc6tuM1hM — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) June 16, 2021

She should stand up for herself. Screw the partisans.

"He's not always like this." https://t.co/ljEM2Ki8Bp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2021

It’s honestly sad.

Cultish behavior. Almost Stockholm Syndrome like response from @kaitlancollins https://t.co/kXI8bQ69cS — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) June 16, 2021

Already cleaning up their mess. For @cnn it will be forgotten within the block. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) June 16, 2021