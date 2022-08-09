Earlier today, hell froze over — or at least got really frosty — when disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo kinda sorta took the Justice Department to task for the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

What a time to be alive. But Cuomo’s not the only Trump-loathing Andrew to call out the DOJ over this.

Yes indeed. Andrew Yang also voiced his own concerns with how the raid was conducted and the implications for American politics going forward:

*A judge with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, it should be noted.

Well, considering Trump has already made what many people suspect to be an early 2024 presidential campaign video …

… and considering this from Lindsey Graham:

… maybe Yang is onto something.

Of course the Lefty Blue-Check Brigade is pissed at Yang:

But enough about Dems, Dan.

That’s not what Yang was suggesting, Andrew #3. But it’s so much easier to misrepresent a liberal who sometimes calls out other liberals than it is to be honest and acknowledge that maybe he might be right.

Guh. Good Lord. Once more for the people in the back: Yang did not say that Donald Trump was above the law; he was merely pointing out — correctly — that FBI’s raid could prove to be a major thorn in the Biden administration and Democratic Party’s sides with regard to optics.

Most libs may not want to admit that, but if they ignore it, they may be doing so at their own peril. We’ve seen this movie before.

