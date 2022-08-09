Earlier today, hell froze over — or at least got really frosty — when disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo kinda sorta took the Justice Department to task for the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 9, 2022

What a time to be alive. But Cuomo’s not the only Trump-loathing Andrew to call out the DOJ over this.

The Andrews (Yang and Cuomo) woke up and chose violence. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 9, 2022

Yes indeed. Andrew Yang also voiced his own concerns with how the raid was conducted and the implications for American politics going forward:

I’m no Trump fan. I want him as far away from the White House as possible. But a fundamental part of his appeal has been that it’s him against a corrupt government establishment. This raid strengthens that case for millions of Americans who will see this as unjust persecution. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022

It seems like this was authorized by a local judge and a particular FBI office without buy-in or notification of higher levels of government. But literally no one will believe that or make a distinction. It’s probably bureaucratic but it seems political. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022

*A judge with ties to Jeffrey Epstein, it should be noted.

“If they raided his home just to find classified documents he took from The White House,” one legal expert noted, “he will be re-elected president in 2024, hands down. It will prove to be the greatest law enforcement mistake in history.” https://t.co/xMznFPn0UG — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 9, 2022

Well, considering Trump has already made what many people suspect to be an early 2024 presidential campaign video …

Trump posted this on Truth Social an hour ago. 👀 pic.twitter.com/n6tlfOmwG0 — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) August 9, 2022

… and considering this from Lindsey Graham:

Trump tea leaves: Sen. Graham says he talked with former President Trump an hour ago and he now feels more sure that Trump will run for president again. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 9, 2022

… maybe Yang is onto something.

Agreed, unless the FBI found something serious/ criminal to justify it. Huge pressure on the Bureau & DoJ to explain themselves. https://t.co/RKAk2bdCpl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 9, 2022

Of course the Lefty Blue-Check Brigade is pissed at Yang:

Does anyone still doubt whose side this miscreant is on? https://t.co/33praFqF3z — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 9, 2022

Bruh how is it "corrupt" for law enforcement to go after politicians for corruption https://t.co/UVZNyV4Gwe — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 9, 2022

Vapid punditry does not a political party make https://t.co/mHzPt6d2Kv — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 9, 2022

But enough about Dems, Dan.

But allowing him to steal top secret, highly-classified documents and store them in his Florida retirement home, putting our nation at risk, would be better for our democracy? What an awful take @AndrewYang…. https://t.co/dBHJsyqJoQ — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 9, 2022

The political analysis of the “actually it’s a good thing for Trump the FBI raided his club” is so weird. You don’t win elections by just appealing to the 30% of hardcore Trump supporters. https://t.co/ZXKTcI6d16 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) August 9, 2022

That’s not what Yang was suggesting, Andrew #3. But it’s so much easier to misrepresent a liberal who sometimes calls out other liberals than it is to be honest and acknowledge that maybe he might be right.

Nope. No one is above the law regardless of their “appeal”. https://t.co/z8AlUUzq3r — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 9, 2022

Andrew, the position that a former president is beyond the reach of legal investigation is not a moderate one. It is in fact one of the most extreme ones that members of a democracy like ours could possibly hold. https://t.co/IuXyQ78bIU — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 9, 2022

Let's not seek justice against a brazenly corrupt criminal so we don't anger his mob of supporters is not the noble argument you seem to think it is. https://t.co/w6iL8l33Rz — Alex Winter (@Winter) August 9, 2022

Guh. Good Lord. Once more for the people in the back: Yang did not say that Donald Trump was above the law; he was merely pointing out — correctly — that FBI’s raid could prove to be a major thorn in the Biden administration and Democratic Party’s sides with regard to optics.

Most libs may not want to admit that, but if they ignore it, they may be doing so at their own peril. We’ve seen this movie before.

***

Related:

‘This is a joke, right?’: Andrew Yang is getting dragged by lib blue-checks (including the DNC chair) for defending Joe Rogan; UPDATE: He deleted the tweets

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!