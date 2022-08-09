The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home yesterday. They had to do it! Donald Trump has always given off “I’m super corrupt” vibes and that’s a lot more compelling than actual evidence that he took classified documents and deleted a bunch of incriminating emails and smashed hard drives with a hammer.

Let’s all hear it for Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant.

So, aside from being a committed foe of shadiness and corruption, who, exactly, is Bruce E. Reinhart?

Turns out he has a pretty interesting C.V.! His references include none other than Jeffrey Epstein! Or at least some of Jeffrey Epstein’s most trusted employees:

Sorry, but we can’t tell you that. Because it’s the same guy.

How do you like that?

More from the New York Post:

Months after his appointment, the Miami Herald reported that he had represented several of Epstein’s employees in connection with the sex trafficking investigation against the financier.

According to the paper, Reinhart resigned from the South Florida US Attorney’s Office effective on New Year’s Day 2008 and went to work for Epstein’s workers the following day. In 12 years as a federal prosecutor, according to his official biography, Reinhart “managed a docket that covered the full spectrum of federal crimes, including narcotics, violent crimes, public corruption, financial frauds, child pornography and immigration.”

The Epstein employees Reinhart represented, by his own admission to the Herald, included Epstein’s pilots; his scheduler, Sarah Kellen; and Nadia Marcinkova, who Epstein once reportedly described as his “Yugoslavian sex slave.”

In other words, Bruce E. Reinhart was a walking, talking red flag. And the FBI acted on his seal of approval.

Let’s hear it for Joe Biden’s Justice Department once again, folks. Another bang-up job.

It really does sound insane when you read it. And it is insane. It just happens to also be true.

We’d like to believe that this is all just some big misunderstanding, but we’d be lying to ourselves. They know exactly what they’re doing.

***

