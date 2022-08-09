The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home yesterday. They had to do it! Donald Trump has always given off “I’m super corrupt” vibes and that’s a lot more compelling than actual evidence that he took classified documents and deleted a bunch of incriminating emails and smashed hard drives with a hammer.

Let’s all hear it for Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant.

Sealed search warrant here signed by Bruce E Reinhart, magistrate judge for the Southern District of Florida https://t.co/Vl1FkjjMt8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 9, 2022

So, aside from being a committed foe of shadiness and corruption, who, exactly, is Bruce E. Reinhart?

Turns out he has a pretty interesting C.V.! His references include none other than Jeffrey Epstein! Or at least some of Jeffrey Epstein’s most trusted employees:

Please please please tell me it isn't the same guy. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 9, 2022

Sorry, but we can’t tell you that. Because it’s the same guy.

According to the Miami Herald (link below), the judge who signed off on the Trump raid previously worked for Jeffrey Epstein and repped Epstein’s pilot and secretary. The judge quit his job as a prosecutor investigating Epstein to go work for him. https://t.co/Og2zvsU7Dt pic.twitter.com/GB1TZnU6JN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 9, 2022

How do you like that?

BREAKING: Did Jeffrey Epstein offer prosecutors anything in return for his sweetheart deal? Bruce Reinhart went from prosecuting Epstein to representing Epstein’s accomplices who then also received immunity for trafficking underage girls.

by @jkbjournalist https://t.co/TIR38j7uGY — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) July 13, 2019

Get to know Reinhart’s corrupt nature ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MWRPLxIdIT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2022

More from the New York Post:

Months after his appointment, the Miami Herald reported that he had represented several of Epstein’s employees in connection with the sex trafficking investigation against the financier. According to the paper, Reinhart resigned from the South Florida US Attorney’s Office effective on New Year’s Day 2008 and went to work for Epstein’s workers the following day. In 12 years as a federal prosecutor, according to his official biography, Reinhart “managed a docket that covered the full spectrum of federal crimes, including narcotics, violent crimes, public corruption, financial frauds, child pornography and immigration.” The Epstein employees Reinhart represented, by his own admission to the Herald, included Epstein’s pilots; his scheduler, Sarah Kellen; and Nadia Marcinkova, who Epstein once reportedly described as his “Yugoslavian sex slave.”

In other words, Bruce E. Reinhart was a walking, talking red flag. And the FBI acted on his seal of approval.

Shout-out to every Lib yesterday who was like "FoLKs a JuDGe SiGNed OfF oN ThIS" This is the judge you're all defending https://t.co/3Q4ymXnxiW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 9, 2022

Let’s hear it for Joe Biden’s Justice Department once again, folks. Another bang-up job.

Bruce Reinhart who helped Epstein get off and then went on to represent Epstein’s accomplices is THE JUDGE who signed off on the FBI raiding President Trump. If you wrote that into a movie script the studio would laugh at you because it’s such unbelievable corruption. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2022

It really does sound insane when you read it. And it is insane. It just happens to also be true.

Me trying to resist being a conspiracy theorist but they keep making conspiracies pic.twitter.com/mWuzhbABRZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 9, 2022

We’d like to believe that this is all just some big misunderstanding, but we’d be lying to ourselves. They know exactly what they’re doing.

It should be called the Shallow State because you don’t have to dive in all that deep to hit corruption. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 9, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!