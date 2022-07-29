The Biden administration spent the better part of past week setting us up for terrible economic news so that maybe — just maybe — when the terrible economic news came out and we saw how terrible it really was, we wouldn’t be too concerned.

Well, yesterday we learned that the terrible economic news was officially terrible. GDP shrank 0.9% in the second quarter, which means that we’re officially in a recession right now. Unofficially, i.e. according to the Biden administration, we’re not ackshually in a recession, but rather in “a new phase of our recovery.”

For those of you keeping score at home, that means the Biden administration is lying to us. As are much of the mainstream media, who see their chief responsibility as spinning on behalf of Democrats rather than keeping the public informed. Fortunately, there are some mainstream media outliers who aren’t willing to just roll over in the hopes that the White House will throw them a bone and rub their bellies.

And that brings us to the New York Post, who took aim at the administration’s word games with a pitch-perfect cover. Behold:

👀 today’s NY Post cover pic.twitter.com/emvTFyyfXj — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2022

clean hit from the NYP wood pic.twitter.com/s9kp5Tiwiy — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 29, 2022

Nothin’ but net, baby.

***

Related:

Fox News caps off Joe Biden’s recession denialism with the perfect chyron [pic]