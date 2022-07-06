“Inclusive language” is all the rage these days. Or rather, it’s at the root of a whole lot of the rage these days.

On the heels of Bette Midler’s “transphobic” comments about how it’s wrong to de-feminize women and reduce them to their lady parts (comments for which Midler has since apologized because she lacks the proverbial balls that Macy Gray has), “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng went on a little rant to dispel the notion that there’s something inherently wrong with “inclusive language” being used to systematically erase women’s innate identities:

If you don’t like inclusive language, think of it as being respectful. You’re using the terms the other person prefers, as you would w/ a nickname. If you still don’t like THAT—well, what you’re admitting is that you don’t respect the other person. Maybe think on that. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 5, 2022

Maybe Celeste is the one who needs to think on things.

Alternatively: women are a subset of birthing people. So ask yourself if you'd still be upset about the phrase "women and other birthing people." If the answer is yes, then… what you're upset about isn't the "erasure" of the word women, it's the inclusion of other groups. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 5, 2022

No, Celeste. If we’re upset about “and other birthing people,” it’s because biological women are the only “birthing people” out there and it’s frankly offensive — not to mention anti-scientific — to suggest otherwise.

Sorry ladies, you’re all just a subset of “birthing people” pic.twitter.com/Hn68DR4nkX — GayPatriot+ (@GayPatriotPlus) July 6, 2022

We are not a freaking subset of. https://t.co/MmVzNXECvl — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) July 6, 2022

Old and busted: women’s empowerment.

New hotness: women’s degradation.

Oh good the transphobes are here! However I’ve already muted this thread, should I tell them? — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 5, 2022

Sorry, honey, but people who understand and respect basic biology are not “transphobes.”

Better idea: for every transphobic, bad faith, or generally douchey comment on this thread, I’ll be donating $1 to a trans rights organization. Knock yourselves out, transphobes. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 5, 2022

We’re up to $374 so far based on # of comments (I’m not even reading the transphobic comments, just doing math 🙃) so by all means, go ahead and keep commenting I guess — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 5, 2022

Today’s installment (still counting). I hope someday transphobic people understand that inclusion doesn’t diminish them—and that trans rights are human rights. They’ll keep hating, but meantime, we keep working to make the world more welcoming. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bka8NK9oZh — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 6, 2022

Why can’t “trans rights” activists like Celeste Ng understand that drawing distinctions between men and women doesn’t diminish trans people, but merely aligns with science? Trans women are not the same as biological women, and trans men are not the same as biological men. That’s not transphobia. That’s not bigotry. That’s just the truth, inconvenient though it may be.

Morning installment (from overnight comments): the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ teens. Trans and non-binary teens are at higher risk for suicide because of how they’re stigmatized by society. They deserve our support & love. pic.twitter.com/84SmS32X9p — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 6, 2022

Please know that if you comment on this thread—whether to argue against trans rights (which are human rights) or to argue w trolls/support trans rights (thank you, truly)—I won’t be reading it. But I will keep donating $1 to trans rights orgs on your behalf. ❤️ — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) July 6, 2022

Go ahead and donate all you want, Celeste. It doesn’t change the fact that you’re wrong and that the ideology you’re pushing indisputably hurts the cause of feminism (as in actual feminism) and women in general.

