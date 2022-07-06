On the 4th of July, Bette Midler had a tweet that sparked some fireworks. In addition to being a performer, Midler is also apparently a biologist because she seemed to know the definition of “woman”:

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

Uh oh! Somebody broke wind in the progressive elevator, and Midler immediately heard about it.

In an attempt to reingratiate herself with the Left, Midler tried to explain her original tweet:

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. https://t.co/MlsATlrr1r. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

And she’s saying “women” again:

I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

And of course this is all happening because “democracy” is in danger:

I have always supported and adored, so be it.



But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

Four tweets to explain one tweet doesn’t bode well for Midler’s attempt to repair relationships with those she ticked off.

Bette Midler expecting her own witch hunt mob to be rational, logical, and understanding >> https://t.co/HKXbd67bQZ pic.twitter.com/Nxy33FcTfu — Scott L. Smith, Jr. (@scottsmith8100) July 6, 2022

Here it comes! The left tore into her so here comes the apologies. Will it be enough? Probably not 😂😂 https://t.co/CPDK6ARlnz — Mémé Is Back 😘🇺🇸 (@menina_anjo74) July 6, 2022

The apology tour begins. (Note she is apologizing for saying women should be treated with respect.) Of course this just emboldens the mob. They smell weakness. Read the quote tweets. https://t.co/OVcGfdiYaL — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🐐 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 6, 2022

Midler’s having some trouble selling her explanation:

The problem is there WAS an intention of something particularly exclusionary or transphobic in that article, and you fell for it, @BetteMidler. If you're still defending the article's weak premise, you're still making things worse. https://t.co/z1HQR8oyWZ — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) July 6, 2022

I didn’t think Bette was capable of doing worse and yet https://t.co/s3SJBy6ew6 — not my chair not my problem (@SoundsnColor) July 6, 2022

Pass the popcorn…

'I'm not transphobic, I love all the trans people' *shares and praises inherently transphobic article* https://t.co/ij2Z1Gh0Vq — Jack Hancock #JoinAUnion (@1983Jackhancock) July 6, 2022

Narrator: The article was indeed transphobic. https://t.co/ec7to2WEQS — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) July 6, 2022

I wasn’t being transphobic, I was just responding to this transphobic article that I liked and agreed with is certainly a take https://t.co/VLnhjbleYz — Wolf Statue Stealer (@WindingDot) July 6, 2022

Maybe a few more tweets to explain will make things even better.

This sounds like a hostage letter. https://t.co/PzwenITv89 — Sister Blanche (@PluckedFruit) July 6, 2022

Right!?

