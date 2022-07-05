Twitter experienced some Independence Day fireworks yesterday thanks to a highly problematic tweet by inexplicably beloved entertainer and proud liberal warrior Bette Midler:

Poor Bette had no idea that she had just kicked a massive hornet’s nest. She thought she was sticking it to the Right over the end of Roe v. Wade, but she was also alienating the trans community and their woke allies. You hate to see it. By which we mean, of course, you love to see it.

Midler’s tweet is still very much a hot topic of conversation today, so it makes sense that it would  be trending on Twitter:

Peep that description, you guys:

It is indeed quite the phrase. It is quite the ridiculously stupid phrase.

It means that Twitter is trying way too hard and still not doing it right.

… And then cut off the brain’s supply of oxygen.

Words still mean things. At least they’re supposed to.

