As we told you earlier, Bette Midler’s still a hot Twitter trending topic thanks to her tweet accidentally calling out the woke Left for using dehumanizing language to refer to women.

You may have noticed at the bottom there that “Bette Midler” is trending with “Macy Gray” and “TERFs.” What’s all that about?

Well, you may remember Gray and her uniquely raspy voice from her huge 1999 hit “I Try,” among other songs. She recently sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan, where the two discussed topics like America, the Constitution, the American flag, and racial injustice.

Oh, and women, and how women are biologically different from men. It’s that bit that’s got so many tongues wagging about Macy Gray:

Here’s a brief clip:

"Just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry." Don't miss Piers Morgan's interview with singer Macy Gray on tonight's show. TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

You can watch more of the interview:

Starts around the 6:00 mark:

Gray correctly predicted that she’d catch a lot of hate for saying what she said:

I’m actually disappointed in #macygray saying this. I thought she of all people would be the most understanding with her carefree, outlandish self. But hey 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ccdk6PaXi1 pic.twitter.com/0DZHSBiW9N — Sam- The Marketing Strategist for Small Businesses (@IamMoni7) July 5, 2022

You have to be a miserable and bored ass person to have such strong opinions on a community that you’re NOT in. Like who’s checking for Macy Gray? Nobody! https://t.co/aj5O9y1SGt pic.twitter.com/PhjwSSt05L — Mr. Handsome And Reckless (@JakeJacobsVI) July 5, 2022

but so far, at least, she doesn’t seem to be fazed by any of it:

As for Macey – how to kill what’s left of your career. — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) July 4, 2022

truth hurts. — Macy Gray (@MacyGraysLife) July 4, 2022

Gray’s candor has earned her the respect of none other than fellow “TERF” J.K. Rowling:

Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022

Gray’s earned our respect as well. Like Rowling, she’s hardly what you’d call a right-winger, but she recognizes the harm that the radical trans movement has done and continues to do to women.

She is. And good on her for it.