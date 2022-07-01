The libs are not OK. Well, they were never really OK, but in light of what the Supreme Court has been up to over the past couple of weeks, they’re really not OK.

We already told you about the “extremely gay” writer who went on a genuinely unhinged rant about the Supreme Court and “christofascists” who “want to harvest your babies from your dead bodies,” among other things. Well, here’s another rant from an outraged liberal. But this rant is different from the others. Because while it’s full of rage from a guy who’s disgusted with the GOP and conservative SCOTUS Justices, most of the rage is actually reserved for the Democratic Party.

And this guy makes a pretty compelling case for the Left to be fed up with the Democrats. Check it out:

I actually like this guy. He’s a liberal. And I like him. pic.twitter.com/9Skxq3rve6 — Ultra Jeff (@RidinRoadsTX) June 29, 2022

God help us … we can’t help but kinda like him, too! We absolutely disagree with his politics, of course, but we also have mad respect for his intellectual honesty when it comes to calling out wealthy elitist Democrats who keep passing the hat around in the hopes that no one will ever expect them to actually stop whining and do their damn jobs for once.

I literally laughed..LAUGHED!

He may be a liberal, but this speaks to everyone!

They have money and power, and what are they doing?! https://t.co/vz8EaFhjoG — Cynthia L Avila (@Gmamavila) July 1, 2022

The part about Nancy Pelosi’s husband needing a driver…💀💀💀😂😂😂 — Sharon (@SBroadie) July 1, 2022

Yes, we enjoyed that bit as well.

Reminds me of the time a prog student sold her bicycle to donate to Howard Dean's campaign. I could probably have a beer with this guy even if I disagree with him on everything except this. — Inimitable Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) June 30, 2022

As conservative as I am, we could be friends. When the have nots figure out it’s a game of divide and conquer? It’s game over. https://t.co/xSfeH8a2Lq — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) July 1, 2022

First liberal I agreed with in a while 😂🔥 https://t.co/9tXf72uwrr — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) July 1, 2022

Just found my favorite liberal. Didn't know that was possible. You're so close to getting it dude!!! https://t.co/Wl1xz2MIoA — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) July 1, 2022

This was me when the Republicans didn't get rid of Obamacare when they had the chance. He's got the right energy and he's about 2 steps away from red pilling himself. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) July 1, 2022

Come to the Dark Side, Alex. We have cookies.