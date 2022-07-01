The libs are not OK. Well, they were never really OK, but in light of what the Supreme Court has been up to over the past couple of weeks, they’re really not OK.

We already told you about the “extremely gay” writer who went on a genuinely unhinged rant about the Supreme Court and “christofascists” who “want to harvest your babies from your dead bodies,” among other things. Well, here’s another rant from an outraged liberal. But this rant is different from the others. Because while it’s full of rage from a guy who’s disgusted with the GOP and conservative SCOTUS Justices, most of the rage is actually reserved for the Democratic Party.

And this guy makes a pretty compelling case for the Left to be fed up with the Democrats. Check it out:

God help us … we can’t help but kinda like him, too! We absolutely disagree with his politics, of course, but we also have mad respect for his intellectual honesty when it comes to calling out wealthy elitist Democrats who keep passing the hat around in the hopes that no one will ever expect them to actually stop whining and do their damn jobs for once.

Yes, we enjoyed that bit as well.

Come to the Dark Side, Alex. We have cookies.

