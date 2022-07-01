Lefties have made no secret of their outrage over some recent Supreme Court decisions that have upheld things like the First and Second Amendments, affirmed that there’s no constitutional right to abortion, and reminded Congress that they need to start taking their congressional responsibilities seriously if they want stuff to get done. But some lefties are a little more outraged than others.

And then there are lefties like Lauren Hough, a writer and author and, according to her, “extremely gay” person. Lauren took the Left’s outrage at SCOTUS and then dialed it up to 11. And then she multiplied that by 50 squillion. And the result was a rant so amazingly unhinged, you really have to see it yourselves to believe it.

Behold:

I just don’t see any evidence that democrats understand who and what they’re dealing with here. These aren’t rational people. They’re clinic bombers in robes. They’re terrorists in suits. And they’re a whole lot more effective than a few hijackers. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2022

Conservative SCOTUS Justices are worse than the 9/11 hijackers? Talk about a take that’s too hot to handle.

They’ve never hidden this. I mean yeah they’ll lie to congress. Oaths mean nothing to them. Paul said it’s fine to lie to the Romans. But they’ve never hidden who they are and what their goal is and it’s not a fictional gilead. It’s Bible approved genocide. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2022

I’m not being paranoid. Ask any evangelical what the endgame is here. It’s genocide and Jesus comes back to take them to heaven while we burn. They truly believe this and they are working to make this happen and I do not know how to make you understand it and act accordingly. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2022

“I’m not being paranoid” says the person who is clearly out of her mind.

Does Lauren Hough know what hyperbole is? Because maybe if she reads that tweet back to herself enough times, she’ll realize that it is, in fact, brimming with hyperbole.

You didn’t understand when you fantasized Christians would turn on trump. God chose him. You don’t understand when you say their wives or kids will still get abortions. They will let their children die and murder their own wives. Good riddance. They want yours. They want you dead — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2022

And you truly, fatally do not understand when you tell us voting in November is all that should be done. We’ll be lucky if we’re allowed to vote in November. They want you dead. They have the Supreme Court. And if that doesn’t work, they have all the guns. Jesus is coming. — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) June 30, 2022

Boy, that was a hell of a ride, wasn’t it?

Lauren, my husband was raised in an assemblies of god church. He's saying, well shouting, exactly this. Has been for years. I wish you were both wrong. — Marie Ennzas (@ennzas) June 30, 2022

We have good news for you, Marie! Your husband and Lauren are both wrong. And not just wrong, but insanely, mind-numbingly wrong.

Not that we’re not entertained, mind you. Because we are. These meltdowns are nothing if not incredibly entertaining.

Twitter commentariat seems to be coping well pic.twitter.com/ZKFFpdY2eK — Jimmy Buffett Fan, Esq. (@jimmy_esq) July 1, 2022

I guess the nature of delusion is that you can't look at what you are saying and recognize how insane it is. But calling the justices "clinic bombers in robes" and suggesting American evangelicals have a goal of "genocide" is just too extravagant to bear. — Jimmy Buffett Fan, Esq. (@jimmy_esq) July 1, 2022

And by the way, please please do "ask any evangelical what the endgame is here." Unless you are in some freaky cultist church in the backwoods or a Steven King novel, they will not tell you they want to immanentize the eschaton. — Jimmy Buffett Fan, Esq. (@jimmy_esq) July 1, 2022

Anyway, no one who says things like "They want you dead. They want to harvest your babies from your dead bodies while the world burns" is to be taken even the slightest bit seriously. Whatever credibility you had, whatever points you planned to make—sorry, you burned it. — Jimmy Buffett Fan, Esq. (@jimmy_esq) July 1, 2022

Burned it and salted the earth.