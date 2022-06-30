Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed that people wanting to concealed carry in order to protect themselves should the need arise “makes everyone else feel very unsafe.”

That didn’t really make much sense when we heard it, but to be fair, we also don’t have access to the data she has access to — which she doesn’t think we need or should have access to:

Transcript:

“I don’t need to have numbers. I don’t need th— I don’t have to have a data point to point to to say that this is gonna ma— All I know is that I have a responsibility to the people of this state to have sensible gun safety laws […] I don’t need a data point to make the case that I have a responsibility to protect the people of this state.”

Weeeeeeeeeeelllllll, Kathy. We hate to nitpick here, but if you’re going to make the case that concealed carry permit holders make New York more dangerous for everyone, you really do need to have numbers and data points to point to.

Hochul may as well have said that. Her response was just as stupid.

Amazing how that works.

Hochul i

