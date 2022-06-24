Yesterday New York Gov. Kath Hochul was fuming over Thursday’s SCOTUS ruling that struck down a New York law requiring people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their homes. Hochul played the “fire in a crowded theater” and “muskets” cards in response to yesterday’s ruling (which libs seem to have forgotten about in the way of today’s Roe v. Wade decision).

Today Gov. Hochul was making the media rounds and had this to say (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

NY's @GovKathyHochul: People bearing arms for self-protection "makes everyone else feel very unsafe." pic.twitter.com/GJsIXvT6jQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2022

Perhaps instead Hochul should ask herself why so many people choose to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights.

The Constitution is more important than your feelings — Ladyonaquest (@ladyonaquest1) June 24, 2022

We’re guessing Hochul’s opposition to carrying guns does not apply to her personal security team.

That word “feel”. That’s where my caring stops. https://t.co/M8r6P5Tw44 — APPALACHISTAN GHOST❌ (@TC2716) June 24, 2022

Wow, Hochul almost makes Andrew Cuomo look sane by comparison.

Hochul wants to go around the Bill of Rights after SCOTUS slapped the law down. #2A https://t.co/G2hR58EpyZ — $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) June 24, 2022

All based on “feelings.” Nice try governor, but no.

