The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling striking down a New York law requiring citizens to show “proper cause” in order to receive a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home infuriated Gov. Kathy Hochul. After the decision was made public, the governor of New York tweeted “it is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons.”

If Gov. Hochul is big mad at this point, she probably wouldn’t be thrilled with a reality check in Justice Alito’s concurrence in the ruling:

Alito smacks down Breyer's raising of the Buffalo shooting in dissent. https://t.co/yZ1MfHzGV9 3/ pic.twitter.com/GrakpogFTc — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 23, 2022

Holy Moly. The Alito concurrence. Just straight fire. pic.twitter.com/kUa8nBebsd — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 23, 2022

That part of Alito’s opinion is in response to Justice Breyer’s dissent, which cited the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings as a reason to uphold the New York law.

…Interesting exchange between Alito and Breyer. Breyer raised Uvalde and Alito responds with Buffalo: "how does the dissent account for the fact that one of the mass shootings near the top of its list took place in Buffalo? " — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 23, 2022

Alito’s reality check is sure to make the Left’s day even worse.

Entire thing start to finish is Alito beast mode https://t.co/pNC7AJ8XR9 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 23, 2022

As the kids say nowadays, Based as f&$! https://t.co/eL0lSz8z7a — Augie (@wristit19) June 23, 2022

That’s gonna leave a mark. https://t.co/bgXmTLWaNi — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) June 23, 2022

***

Related:

INSURRECTION-Y: Keith Olbermann claiming it’s ‘necessary’ to DISSOLVE SCOTUS while melting down over gun ruling BACKFIRES (pun intended)

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin imagines America’s dystopian future after SCOTUS struck down NY gun control law