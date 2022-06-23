The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling striking down a New York law requiring citizens to show “proper cause” in order to receive a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home infuriated Gov. Kathy Hochul. After the decision was made public, the governor of New York tweeted “it is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons.”

If Gov. Hochul is big mad at this point, she probably wouldn’t be thrilled with a reality check in Justice Alito’s concurrence in the ruling:

That part of Alito’s opinion is in response to Justice Breyer’s dissent, which cited the Uvalde and Buffalo mass shootings as a reason to uphold the New York law.

Alito’s reality check is sure to make the Left’s day even worse.

