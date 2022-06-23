Welp.

New York Gov. Kath Hochul is fuming over today’s SCOTUS ruling striking down a New York law “that required people to show ‘proper cause’ to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.

And she followed that tweet up in a press conference where she played the “you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” as a legitimate justification speech to argue why SCOTUS got its ruling wrong today.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin left that part out of his quote, however. “You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” is where he has the “…” below:

Watch for yourself via “Bad Legal Takes”:

She also played the “the only weapons at the time were muskets” card:

Does this mean we can have cannons (and ships loaded with cannons)?

Hochul then suggested she’ll call a special session of the state legislature to, we assume, write some more unconstitutional laws:

Good luck!

