New York Gov. Kath Hochul is fuming over today’s SCOTUS ruling striking down a New York law “that required people to show ‘proper cause’ to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home.”

It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

And she followed that tweet up in a press conference where she played the “you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” as a legitimate justification speech to argue why SCOTUS got its ruling wrong today.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin left that part out of his quote, however. “You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater” is where he has the “…” below:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responds to the Supreme Court ruling: "Shocking. Absolutely shocking. That they have taken away our right to have reasonable restrictions. We can have restrictions on speech … But somehow, there's no restrictions allowed on the Second Amendment." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 23, 2022

Watch for yourself via “Bad Legal Takes”:

She also played the “the only weapons at the time were muskets” card:

KATHY HOCHUL: "I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I'm prepared to go back to muskets." pic.twitter.com/xGoYKGE6g0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

Does this mean we can have cannons (and ships loaded with cannons)?

Muskets weren't the only weapons, cannons were also privately owned at the time and, therefore, I wholeheartedly support Gov. Hochul's plan to endorse cannon-carry on the streets of Manhattan. https://t.co/5CMgF537Ot — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 23, 2022

Hochul then suggested she’ll call a special session of the state legislature to, we assume, write some more unconstitutional laws:

Hochul says special session will address permitting process for concealed carry, limit places where concealed carry is allowed and give businesses and property owners the ability to ban concealed weapons. "In the days to come, we will have a plan," she says. pic.twitter.com/WUO9vVnbcs — Joseph Spector (@JoeSpectorNY) June 23, 2022

In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

