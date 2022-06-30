Earlier this morning, Byron York shined a spotlight on the steering wheel story that so captivated the Resistance:

But in case you missed it, Cassidy Hutchinson’s sworn testimony that her best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with a girl who saw Donald Trump try to grab the Beast’s steering wheel has been unraveling pretty quickly. And, as a result of that, the Resistance has been unraveling pretty quickly in their own right.

For his part, Natsec lawyer Bradley Moss is attempting to cope with the shocking turn of events by claiming that the Resistance never tried to make a big deal out of the whole narrative in the first place:

Oh OK. Sure, Bradley.

Well, yeah.

You wanna talk about gaslighting, Bradley? Look in the mirror, jackass:

 

Ahem:

Ahem Part Deux:

Resistance types and media firefighters were all over Steering-Wheel-gate from the get-go. As a Resistance type himself, Bradley Moss knows that very well.

You and your idiot friends built this, Bradley. You and your idiot friends made that happen.

When in doubt, invoke “TaN sUiT!” Good Lord, these people are so painfully predictable.

We’re guessing a lot of things slip Bradley’s mind.

***

