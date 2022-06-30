Earlier this morning, Byron York shined a spotlight on the steering wheel story that so captivated the Resistance:

House J6 committee was so excited by 'new' anti-Trump testimony that it scheduled special session to highlight it. Now, members are really hoping big, featured allegation is actually true. https://t.co/ont7u6xAws and https://t.co/4aVOlqlMCV pic.twitter.com/YvTn6vRtL0 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 30, 2022

But in case you missed it, Cassidy Hutchinson’s sworn testimony that her best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with a girl who saw Donald Trump try to grab the Beast’s steering wheel has been unraveling pretty quickly. And, as a result of that, the Resistance has been unraveling pretty quickly in their own right.

For his part, Natsec lawyer Bradley Moss is attempting to cope with the shocking turn of events by claiming that the Resistance never tried to make a big deal out of the whole narrative in the first place:

They keep gaslighting the public by pretending the steering wheel anecdote was at all critical to the larger scope of the testimony. https://t.co/1QtgPIaetG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 30, 2022

Oh OK. Sure, Bradley.

150K followers and he's counting on them all to be stupid enough to believe this. https://t.co/p4wVfXAwNx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 30, 2022

Well, yeah.

It was the thing every journalist started talking about with exclamation. It was the top twitter trend. It was highlighted on the front page of The NY Times. And now it's just a meaningless anecdote. https://t.co/PVlNum9cDA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

These guys were the ones who placed an over emphasis of value on that one thing. They made it trend and put it on the front page. No one else did that, so to say it's just a meaningless anecdote now that it appears to be untrue or exaggerated, that's not going to fly. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

You wanna talk about gaslighting, Bradley? Look in the mirror, jackass:

Gaslighting is often misused (and used too much) but this is close to actual gaslighting: “the steering wheel thing wasn’t a big deal. No one thought it was a big deal. The only person who thinks it was a big deal is actually you. You’re missing the point.” https://t.co/3iIuvLgukE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 30, 2022

Ahem:

Twitter is still pushing it in the "What's Happening" sections this am pic.twitter.com/Ci4oqEbhQg — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 30, 2022

Ahem Part Deux:

them: this is one of the biggest takeaways – if not *the* biggest takeaway – from her testimony. skeptics: i have questions regarding the integrity of the process based on the fact the anecdote *you* highlighted is in dispute. them: it's gaslighting to focus on this anecdote. pic.twitter.com/RZkUpT9tMv — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2022

not sure how you can make the disputed allegation the headline, and then get annoyed when people cite the headline as the basis for their doubts. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 30, 2022

Resistance types and media firefighters were all over Steering-Wheel-gate from the get-go. As a Resistance type himself, Bradley Moss knows that very well.

I hate to break this to conservative pundits, but the media tends to go for the "sexy" stuff. And, um, Twitter isn't real life, Stephen. What mattered was her testimony on Trump's knowledge of the threat, his indifference to it, and his overt effort to march anyway. https://t.co/radve1ObG8 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 30, 2022

It's some how our fault and gaslighting that "the media tends to go for the sexy (and now disputed) sexy stuff" See your problem? https://t.co/LCDlSmsAr4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

It doesn't work that way. You don't get to flip out over a thing, then have said thing turn out not to be true, then say well that thing wasn't important. You were the ones who made it important! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

You and your idiot friends built this, Bradley. You and your idiot friends made that happen.

Yeah, sorry, I'm still laughing that the folks who brought us "tan suit" and "fancy mustard" scandals are lecturing us about letting media outlets go wild. My focus is the facts of her testimony. I don't control CNN and MSNBC. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 30, 2022

When in doubt, invoke “TaN sUiT!” Good Lord, these people are so painfully predictable.

Tan suit was a meme started by Obama officials and journalists. The "tan suit" day was the day Obama entered the press briefing room and stated he still didn't have a plan for containing ISIS. I guess that part just slipped your mind. https://t.co/FQfqvypEbI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2022

We’re guessing a lot of things slip Bradley’s mind.

Tan suit was literally never a scandal and even a video about it trying to show that showed Fox hosts joking about it. No wonder you don't give a shit about whether testimony is accurate or true. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 30, 2022

Keep going. This is making you look more smarter — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2022

***

