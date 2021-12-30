Just over one year ago today, Brit Hume congratulated natsec lawyer Bradley P. Moss on inventing “a new type of trolling.”

And yesterday, Moss marked the one-year anniversary of that occasion with this, which, in its shameless defense of the Biden administration, is arguably also a form of trolling. A really obnoxious form:

If we may be so bold, perhaps it’s Bradley who needs to get over himself.

Trending

We’re just such disappointments.

Maybe Bradley’s just trying to show a little solidarity with Kamala Harris so that she doesn’t feel like she’s the only moron who wasn’t aware that viruses can mutate and have variants.

Bless your heart for trying, though, Bradley.

We’d like to … but we’ve never been that desperate.

Tags: Biden administrationBradley P. MossCOVIDCOVID19Joe BidenKamala HarrisPandemicvaccinatedvaccinesvariants

