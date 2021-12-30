Just over one year ago today, Brit Hume congratulated natsec lawyer Bradley P. Moss on inventing “a new type of trolling.”

You seem to have invented a new type of trolling. Call it pre-trolling, or perhaps fantasy trolling. You criticize someone not for something the person said, but for what you imagine the person might say. Nothing else to do? https://t.co/xzZaRHifcp — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 29, 2020

And yesterday, Moss marked the one-year anniversary of that occasion with this, which, in its shameless defense of the Biden administration, is arguably also a form of trolling. A really obnoxious form:

Did Biden/Harris overpromise on stopping the virus? Um, yeah. Did anyone anticipate how many millions of Americans would deliberately refuse to get vaccinated? Um, no. Did we know about the variants in 2020? No. Get over yourselves. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 29, 2021

If we may be so bold, perhaps it’s Bradley who needs to get over himself.

"I'll shut down the virus if everyone in the country does exactly what I say" is a hell of a strategy, Brad. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 30, 2021

"How could our elected leadership expect people to act like people?" is quite a take. https://t.co/G1DPp3Dkw8 — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) December 30, 2021

The new line: it’s not Biden’s fault he can’t deliver on his promises. https://t.co/Yb01xYiPFE — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) December 30, 2021

How many times are we going to keep letting Joe down? https://t.co/XgpAPyNgm3 — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) December 30, 2021

We’re just such disappointments.

lol variants are not a new phenomenon https://t.co/zPfVnaPfoc — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 30, 2021

I anticipated millions of Americans would refuse to get vaccinated because I understand basic human nature, just as I anticipated many Covid variants because viruses mutate. Read a book. https://t.co/SQm8ewLCiN — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 30, 2021

Maybe Bradley’s just trying to show a little solidarity with Kamala Harris so that she doesn’t feel like she’s the only moron who wasn’t aware that viruses can mutate and have variants.

1) we absolutely knew about variants, if the media says otherwise then they’re lying to you about what was actually known at the time and basic virology 2) many leftists were already making statements about how they’d never take a vaccine released under Trump. — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) December 30, 2021

The NYT has a very simple piece listing some of the more prominent variants or influential ones at any time. Heck, by the time it got to the US in early 2020 we had 2-3 variants + points of entry https://t.co/MkCQiDSeNi for them (has this been forgotten?) such as CA and NYC — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) December 30, 2021

Bless your heart for trying, though, Bradley.

We’d like to … but we’ve never been that desperate.

