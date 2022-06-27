The fallout from the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision may still be dominating the current news cycle, but it’s important to remember that outside of that, life goes on (no pun intended). And that means that stuff is still coming out about Hunter Biden. Pretty problematic stuff, if you can believe it.

And the Washington Examiner is on it:

NEW: Joe Biden apparently unwittingly financed Hunter’s participation in a Russia-linked escort ring, with Joe committing to send Hunter $100k as his son spent $30k+ on escorts (many with .RU emails) in late 2018 & early 2019.@DCExaminer w/ @AndrewKerrNChttps://t.co/wdVmeYvexY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 27, 2022

Keep these facts in mind as you watch this video of Hunter Biden accosting an escort tied to a Russian bank acct: Jan. 17, 2019: Hunter tells sister-in-law: I "don't have a dime." Jan. 18, 6:31pm: Joe Biden wires $5,000 to Hunter Jan. 18, 9:22pm: Hunter films this video 👇 pic.twitter.com/JRA6SABvxX — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 27, 2022

Verrrrry interesting.

A whole lot more on this in the story below: w/ @JerryDunleavy @dcexaminer https://t.co/HI1t8ndDB6 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 27, 2022

More, you say? Let’s dive on in, then. More from the Washington Examiner:

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told the Washington Examiner: “We can all sympathize with Biden’s love for his troubled son while recognizing that he was shoveling prodigious sums of money to Hunter Biden when the neon lights were flashing that Hunter was compromised and using the money to become ever more compromised — and with Russia, of all places.” “Joe Biden is a textbook example of why applicants with family members who maintain shady ties with foreign actors, particularly those connected to authoritarian anti-American regimes with highly capable intelligence services, get rejected when applying for a security clearance,” he said.

“Textbook” is right. You’ll want to read the Examiner’s full report. It’s … eye-opening. Like, eyes-popping-out-of-your-head eye-opening.

Unwittingly? Are you only saying that because his brain is mush and everything he does is unwittingly? — Jason S (@J_Selby81) June 27, 2022

Could be. And that wouldn’t be entirely unfair, because let’s face it: Joe Biden’s brain is, in fact, mush.

But it kind of doesn’t matter how much Joe Biden knew when he had all that money wired to Hunter Biden, because if he knew nothing else, he knew that Hunter Biden probably wasn’t going to use that money for anything of an above-board nature.

Our thoughts exactly.

Not ideal. Sounds like russians have much more on Bidens when they ever had on Trump. — DavidMVA (@DavidFromVA) June 27, 2022

It does sound like that, doesn’t it?

CNN might want to get on this.

***

