Anyone up for more Hunter Biden news? Good, because the Washington Examiner has got some, and it’s pretty juicy.

First up: Here's a recording of Hunter bragging that his father will adopt political positions at his command

"He'll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in," Hunter said in the 77-minute video recorded on Dec. 3, 2018. "If I say it's important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform."

NEW: Listen to a Dec. 2018 recording of Hunter Biden bragging that Joe Biden will “talk about anything that I want him to” & that “dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world” & “I’m better than my dad” & that Joe Biden “thinks I'm a god.” https://t.co/o2Or7Wb5d8

More from the Washington Examiner:

The recording was located on a copy of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop within a password-protected backup of his iPhone XS. Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert commissioned by the Washington Examiner, located the password during his examination of the hard drive.

In the recording, Hunter Biden bragged to his friend, British artist Phillipa Horan, that he was “better than anybody you know” as the pair discussed matters ranging from Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations, Hunter Biden’s struggles with addiction, an art project the two were working on together, and philosophical musings on how to live a fulfilling life.

“Everyone thinks it, talks about how — ‘How can you be as good as your dad?’ I’m better than my dad,” Hunter Biden said. “You know why I’m better than my dad? Because my dad tells me I’m better than him, since I was 2 years old.”

…

“Have you ever thought about this: Maybe this is the greatest thing that f****** ever happened to me,” Hunter Biden mused to Horan about his addiction to the Schedule II narcotic. “Maybe this is literally the continuation and the continuum of what is going to be the thing that makes me the person that my father believes I am.”