January 6 is all the rage these days. And we do mean “rage.” The Resistance is counting on Americans suffering under the crushing weight of Joe Biden’s tanking economy to save all their rage for Donald Trump and the Republican Party during the farce that are the January 6 committee hearings.

Despite the numerous polls that pretty clearly suggest that Americans are a lot more worried about feeding their families than they do about an angry mob of dipsticks who believed that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump, the Resistance is leaning into this January 6 stuff really hard.

In a short but spot-on thread, Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi gets to the heart of why that’s so stupid and such a huge indicator of Democrats’ warped sense of priorities:

You can’t simply say Jan 6 was terrible, you must pretend — laughably — that the republic was on the brink of being overthrown. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2022

And a lot of the same people preening about the near-loss of American democracy want to dismantle the senate, pack the courts, undermine your first and second amendment rights. Right now, they’re a bigger threat to the constitution than those deluded thugs who rioted. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2022

Were the riots bad? Yes. Inexcusable, in fact. But anyone still screeching about them a year and a half later while the economy goes to hell in a handbasket is delusional.

And anyone still screeching about them a year and a half later given what the Democratic Party and Left have been up to since well before a year and a half ago.

I wrote about this last year https://t.co/slZvvtMvgA — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2022

Just this week, a man was arrested for planning to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court Justice. Protests outside of justices’ houses have been ongoing. Democrats want to use the government to punish citizens who don’t bend to their will, the Left endorses and actively participates in violence intended to intimidate and silence their political opponents (with the Democratic Party’s blessing, of course).

If anyone’s threatening to destroy American democracy, it’s Democrats and leftists. And since the events of January 6, they’ve only committed themselves to that threat even harder.

