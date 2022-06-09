Earlier, we told you how some of the country’s most celebrated newspapers have been treating the attempted assassination of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Basically, they can’t really be bothered to cover it.

And if they can’t be bothered to care about it, is it really fair to expect an MSNBC analyst like Matthew Miller to care about it, either? Apparently the answer would be “no”:

All for increasing security for SCOTUS justices if the facts warrant it, but doing so in response to an unsuccessful threat while failing to take any real action after 19 children are murdered would sure send a message about who matters and who doesn't. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 8, 2022

Speaking of sending a message, Matthew Miller just sent one. Loud and clear.

Namely that he’s a disingenuous idiot.

"I'm all for giving this cancer patient chemotherapy, but doing that while refusing to throw people in jail across the country for not wearing masks sure sends a message about what really matters" https://t.co/z6Hpb2jSu2 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) June 9, 2022

Miller may as well have actually tweeted that, it’s just as stupid.

While tragic and horrible, school shootings don't have the potential to set off a civil war like a leftist assassinating a SCOTUS justice, only to have his leftist President appoint a replacement. The GOP solution IS to increase security in schools, and Dems resist it wholly. https://t.co/xyJCgR5Nc9 — Very Swell Nice Guy #IStandWith🇺🇸 (@SavageNeverDies) June 9, 2022

Y'all just spent a week mocking Conservatives for proposing the exact same solution for schools that they just did for SCOTUS Justices. You're not interested in real solutions. You're just interested in being contrarian. https://t.co/MzVwtseofs — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 9, 2022

Contrarian … and incredibly intellectually dishonest. Just because Nicholas John Roske was caught before he could make good on his plan to murder Brett Kavanaugh, we should shrug it off like it’s no big deal? You sure you wanna go down that road, Matthew? Because you’re not gonna like where it ends.

January 6 was an unsuccessful threat to democracy. https://t.co/oAlkSBr3uW — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 9, 2022

What a bizarre standard for increased caution. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 9, 2022

If this is the sort of analysis MSNBC is paying Matthew Miller for, they should just spend their money on something that’s actually worth the investment. And Matthew Miller is definitely not it.

This is tacitly endorsing political assassinations. https://t.co/c6pptwKeIE — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) June 9, 2022

