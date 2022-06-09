Earlier, we told you how some of the country’s most celebrated newspapers have been treating the attempted assassination of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Basically, they can’t really be bothered to cover it.

And if they can’t be bothered to care about it, is it really fair to expect an MSNBC analyst like Matthew Miller to care about it, either? Apparently the answer would be “no”:

Speaking of sending a message, Matthew Miller just sent one. Loud and clear.

Namely that he’s a disingenuous idiot.

Trending

Miller may as well have actually tweeted that, it’s just as stupid.

Contrarian … and incredibly intellectually dishonest. Just because Nicholas John Roske was caught before he could make good on his plan to murder Brett Kavanaugh, we should shrug it off like it’s no big deal? You sure you wanna go down that road, Matthew? Because you’re not gonna like where it ends.

If this is the sort of analysis MSNBC is paying Matthew Miller for, they should just spend their money on something that’s actually worth the investment. And Matthew Miller is definitely not it.

***

Related:

CNN’s Whitney Wild puts attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh into perspective, reminds us that ‘there are emotions on both sides’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assassinationBrett Kavanaughgun controlgunsMatthew MillerSCOTUSSupreme Courtthreatunsuccessful threatUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video