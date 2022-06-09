In case you missed it, a man armed with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray — among other things — was arrested in the middle of the night before last near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man, Nicholas John Roske, told police that he had decided to kill Kavanaugh (and himself) in order to give his life a purpose.

We prefaced that recap with “in case you missed it” because it’s probably safe to say that quite a few people out there actually did miss it. And that’s thanks in no small part to our legacy media, who thought about the assassination attempt and decided it just wasn’t important enough to spotlight.

Let’s take a look at the New York Times’ front page, where, if things were normal, you might expect to see a huge headline and full-page story:

Here's the front page of The New York Times. Not one story on the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh. Instead, you have a footnote to see A-20 and a rather brief article. Articles that were longer? A journo goes deep into the Amazon and a deadly Korean ferry accident. pic.twitter.com/Fbsh6I8TJE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 9, 2022

The Amazon is interesting and all, but someone tried to murder Brett Kavanaugh. Seems like the latter should be seen as a little more pressing and impactful for the American people, no?

This is how important the NYTimes thinks an attempted assassination on a supreme court justice is pic.twitter.com/Z6eDXfQeQQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 9, 2022

“Inside an attack on democracy.” So another January 6 story. Apparently an attempt on a sitting Supreme Court Justice’s life in order to threaten other conservative Supreme Court Justices into ruling a certain way does not qualify as an attack on democracy worth going inside.

The news that’s barely fit to print pic.twitter.com/QksrwZQJdK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2022

Thwarted murder attempt against Justice Kavanaugh above the fold in today's WaPo, but not on the front page of today's NYT: https://t.co/AFQRHm3qNL — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 9, 2022

At least the New York Times put it somewhere on their front page, though (albeit below the fold) … other outlets couldn’t even be bothered to do that:

No mention of the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the front pages of USA Today or the Chicago Tribune. The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times hid the news on the bottom of the page in small font. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/iDNVkwDmpw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2022

Wow.

That’s sarcasm, for the record. This isn’t really shocking at all. And that’s both sad and terrifying.

They can’t hide it anymore https://t.co/IRwvOtsPL8 — Jean Paul (@paulthejean) June 9, 2022

By trying to hide the truth, they’re exposing themselves.

Folks if you haven’t figured it out by now: this is a concerted play https://t.co/0tkEyF30xT — Joshua Newman (@NewJosh7) June 9, 2022

