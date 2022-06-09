In case you missed it, a man armed with a gun, a knife, and pepper spray — among other things — was arrested in the middle of the night before last near the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man, Nicholas John Roske, told police that he had decided to kill Kavanaugh (and himself) in order to give his life a purpose.

We prefaced that recap with “in case you missed it” because it’s probably safe to say that quite a few people out there actually did miss it. And that’s thanks in no small part to our legacy media, who thought about the assassination attempt and decided it just wasn’t important enough to spotlight.

Let’s take a look at the New York Times’ front page, where, if things were normal, you might expect to see a huge headline and full-page story:

The Amazon is interesting and all, but someone tried to murder Brett Kavanaugh. Seems like the latter should be seen as a little more pressing and impactful for the American people, no?

“Inside an attack on democracy.” So another January 6 story. Apparently an attempt on a sitting Supreme Court Justice’s life in order to threaten other conservative Supreme Court Justices into ruling a certain way does not qualify as an attack on democracy worth going inside.

At least the New York Times put it somewhere on their front page, though (albeit below the fold) … other outlets couldn’t even be bothered to do that:

Wow.

That’s sarcasm, for the record. This isn’t really shocking at all. And that’s both sad and terrifying.

By trying to hide the truth, they’re exposing themselves.

