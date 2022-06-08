In case you haven’t heard the latest on Brett Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin, there have been some pretty scary developments:

NEW: Here's the federal affidavit against the man accused of trying to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas Roske allegedly flew from CA to DC. He took a taxi to Kavanaugh's Chevy Chase, Md. home. Roske was found with a pistol, pepper spray, hammer, screwdriver, crow bar, etc pic.twitter.com/XJd5ZMWwrn — Kevin Lewis (@KevinLewis7News) June 8, 2022

Roske said he wanted to give his life purpose. He found Kavanaugh's address online. "Roske then told the detective that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas." pic.twitter.com/Yec8tDBYnH — Kevin Lewis (@KevinLewis7News) June 8, 2022

He found Kavanaugh’s address online. Interesting.

good lord. man had a plan. not exactly spontaneous. https://t.co/zlEcQv2JEU — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2022

But Roske never would have been able to put his plan into motion had he not found Brett Kavanaugh’s address online. Know who posted Brett Kavanaugh’s address online? Ruth Sent Us. The same shady outfit who wasted little time trying to downplay the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh as well as their own role in the matter.

He got an assist from @RuthSentUs — Ed Fitzcarraldo (@EdFitzcarraldo) June 8, 2022

Not just an assist, but an effective endorsement:

Retweet from @RuthSentUs: "Say the California man with weapons threatening to kill Brett Kavanaugh was successful." pic.twitter.com/EaWUjaVxvS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 8, 2022

Holy hell.

This tweet, plus the comments. These people are deranged. https://t.co/pq5hWplJu0 — Sam Jacks (@SamPJacks) June 8, 2022

“If Nicholas John Roske had succeeded in murdering Brett Kavanaugh, would Republicans finally get on board with gun control laws?” is quite a take. And Ruth Sent Us apparently approves.

They’re out for blood and won’t rest until Kavanaugh’s is spilled.

Abuser Kavanaugh’s abusive groupies are delighted the man had a gun, a knife and pepper spray. 😏 Why’s the gun listed first? Everyone knows the gun is the problem — it’s the most dangerous weapon the lost attacker had. Oh, Kavanaugh is a white supremacist & Zina Bash is too. pic.twitter.com/TN2dZSnqnt — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

We’re honestly shocked they didn’t tack a winky-face emoji onto the end of that tweet.

And just in case it weren’t already clear enough that they’re not even remotely remorseful for their role in an attempt on Brett Kavanaugh’s life:

Yes, it will. We’re protesting peacefully at his home again tonight. — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

“Peacefully.”

Fundamentalists want us to cower in fear of their armed attacks of our homes, schools and clinics. They expect us to go high when they go low. We refuse. We’re committed to non-violence. Our protests are peaceful and joyful. Protest #SCOTUS6 with @OurRightsDC @downrightimp pic.twitter.com/wsKayaDXhV — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) June 8, 2022

Unreal.

Still organizing their terrorism https://t.co/N4ON531WGP — ScarlettRed (@ScarelettRed) June 8, 2022

@RuthSentUs is continuing to provide information and support for intimidating SCOTUS judges. You are responsible for any violent attacks. https://t.co/RS4zVBafCo — Drew 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Ddrew_322) June 8, 2022

Think maybe our illustrious FBI can spare a few good men to tackle Ruth Sent Us sometime soon?

