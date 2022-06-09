Yesterday, Washington Post national political reporter spent a good chunk of her morning ranting and raving about being a victim of colleague Jose Del Real’s polite call for civility.

Evidently she still hasn’t gotten it all out of her system yet.

Hi, Felicia! Long time, no see:

“For their trauma.” Oh, the humanity!

“Trauma.” She keeps using that word. We do not think it means what she thinks it means.

Are they anonymously disparaging her? Jose Del Real sent numerous tweets suggesting that Sonmez was out of line, and another colleague, Lisa Rein, simply asked Sonmez to “please stop.” They risked Felicia’s ire by putting their names behind their requests.

Maybe she’s referring to the four unnamed male colleagues who “liked” Lisa Rein’s tweet? Who the hell knows?

Felicia Sonmez has been very publicly trashing her employer for nearly a week now and she’s still employed by the Washington Post, so maybe she’s effectively getting away with murder, too.

It’s almost like she’s trying to get suspended or fired so she can start writing long, unhinged Twitter rants about that.

Speaking of pain, Felicia Sonmez is downright insufferable.

She’s got a whole case of victim cards just ready to throw down at every opportunity.

Unlike Felicia?

She looks pretty white. Maybe not Shaun-King-white, but still white.

Did we mention she’s insufferable?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

