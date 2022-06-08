The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez is fully committed to the bit.

And by “the bit,” we mean “trying to ruin any colleague who isn’t calling for Dave Weigel’s head on a pike over a joke he retweeted and that Felicia found offensive because she’s a humorless scold with nothing better to do with her time and her life.”

Recently, she went after Washington Post reporter Jose Del Real for politely calling her out. And she proceeded to feign outrage that he’d grown tired enough of her shameless bullying and nastiness from behind her victim card that he just decided to block her:

So far I’ve received no apology from my colleague for baselessly accusing me of engaging in “bullying,” “harassment” and “cruelty” — just for objecting to a sexist tweet. I did, however, receive an email from him accusing me of fostering a “toxic workplace.” And now this! https://t.co/xrP9VO0KxL pic.twitter.com/g0ChLWQslf — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 5, 2022

It's hard for me to understand why the Washington Post hasn't done anything about these tweets, in which one of its employees mischaracterizes his own actions and accuses a colleague of "clout chasing and bullying" for publicly objecting to sexism. Is this who we are? https://t.co/GT95VUlSWr — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 7, 2022

If you want to know who Felicia Sonmez is, look no further than her continued campaign to see Jose Del Real have his turn in WaPo’s punishment cell:

So I hear The Washington Post is a collegial workplace. pic.twitter.com/RB0U3pz1vr — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

These tweets falsely accusing me of “clout chasing,” “bullying,” “cruelty” and directing an “eager mob” to carry out “a barrage online abuse” are still up … even after I repeatedly raised them to management and noted that I’ve been receiving threats and abuse. Collegial! pic.twitter.com/uZpoGEyEGh — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

Good Lord.

The reason the joke Weigel retweeted was so hilarious is that women like Felicia Sonmez exist. She’s a walking, talking punchline.

Now Felicia Sonmez is targeting yet another colleague for the crime of blocking her on Twitter pic.twitter.com/3s9weUsJTq — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 8, 2022

Because of course she is.

Her own colleagues are now publicly begging her to stop — seems she will have none of it pic.twitter.com/Z2fFTysexG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 8, 2022

Uh-oh, Lisa Rein … looks like you just earned yourself a spot on Felicia’s hit list.

“Jose is not allowed to block me! Does he not know who I am? I demand my employer order Jose to unblock me.” – Karen Sonmez https://t.co/oPhRuXpiZt — Tar Heels77 (@THeels77) June 8, 2022

He said I was a bully. I'll show him who the real bully is when I attack him for making a reasonable observation of my actions. https://t.co/z2d6349YgG — JodahCapashen (@JCapashen) June 8, 2022

Felicia insists she’s just being proactive:

I’ve seen some folks voice anger that I’ve been doing Twitter searches of my name. One of the things you do after you’ve been doxxed in the past is constantly keep an eye on what people are saying about you—to make certain the attacks don’t escalate into a fresh round of doxxing. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

It is a sad reality for those of us who’ve faced threats of actual violence in the past. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) June 8, 2022

So she’s deranged.

"Who knows what could happen if I don't lash out at every single person who criticizes me?" pic.twitter.com/atkhz8DQwV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 8, 2022

Straight-up out of her mind. And just plain nasty, to boot.

Because the Washington Post is run by cowards.

We all knew the @washingtonpost wasn't serious about their rules. https://t.co/9uCxbQf0fD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 8, 2022

We all knew the Washington Post wasn’t serious, period.

If I owned the @washingtonpost, I would fire you on the spot and it would be entirely justified. https://t.co/Vy5KiaFqcr — TradArchist 🏴‍☠️ (@TradDom) June 8, 2022

WaPo should’v said “Bye, Felicia!” a long time ago. If they have even a shred of dignity left, they’ll do it now.

