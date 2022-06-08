The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez is fully committed to the bit.

And by “the bit,” we mean “trying to ruin any colleague who isn’t calling for Dave Weigel’s head on a pike over a joke he retweeted and that Felicia found offensive because she’s a humorless scold with nothing better to do with her time and her life.”

Recently, she went after Washington Post reporter Jose Del Real for politely calling her out. And she proceeded to feign outrage that he’d grown tired enough of her shameless bullying and nastiness from behind her victim card that he just decided to block her:

If you want to know who Felicia Sonmez is, look no further than her continued campaign to see Jose Del Real have his turn in WaPo’s punishment cell:

Good Lord.

The reason the joke Weigel retweeted was so hilarious is that women like Felicia Sonmez exist. She’s a walking, talking punchline.

Because of course she is.

Uh-oh, Lisa Rein … looks like you just earned yourself a spot on Felicia’s hit list.

Felicia insists she’s just being proactive:

So she’s deranged.

Straight-up out of her mind. And just plain nasty, to boot.

Because the Washington Post is run by cowards.

We all knew the Washington Post wasn’t serious, period.

WaPo should’v said “Bye, Felicia!” a long time ago. If they have even a shred of dignity left, they’ll do it now.

***

