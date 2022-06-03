We must apologize to our readers … we know that one post about John Harwood is eyeroll-inducing enough. And yet here we are with our second Harwood post of the day.

We just can’t help it. Not when he says something as stupid as this:

I've rarely heard any WH so pleased with a monthly jobs report as today 390K jobs added = no sign of recession moderating wage growth + slightly expanded LFP = inflation pressures cooling 3.6% unemployment speaks for itself a Goldilocks report — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 3, 2022

“A Goldilocks report.” John Harwood certainly does seem to be living in a fairy tale.

This. Friggin’. Guy.

jobs added == no sign of recession kthx https://t.co/UQVQ3c6g6F — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 3, 2022

And being a journalist at CNN ≠ being an actual journalist.

He probably wishes you didn’t remember it, Stephen.

Aristocrat telling all the peasants that his magic numbers mean their lives are good https://t.co/BaCoDKuagI — Angry Mop🏴 (@mstreet221) June 3, 2022

John Harwood is legit impressive for all the wrong reasons. It’s like he won’t rest until there’s no one left on this planet — outside of CNN, of course — who will take him seriously on anything.

What happened to Harwood?

He used to be good at this. https://t.co/2fJNnAzdlU — Tandy (@DanTypo) June 3, 2022

Did he, though?

N. Korea state media: Yeah, maybe take it down a notch so it isn't quite as obvious. https://t.co/5SNoi0a4rj — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 3, 2022

Kim Jong-un has secondhand embarrassment right now.

John Harwood’s embarrassment should be firsthand, though.

We can all agree this constant throating by media is cringe yeah? https://t.co/GtdgI3X41e — natty (@CrushinNatty) June 3, 2022

One more hour and he'll have to see a doctor. https://t.co/khRsubS1Q6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 3, 2022

We wouldn’t wait if we were him.

