In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly decided that he will veto $35 million in taxpayer funding for a facility for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to veto a $35 million legislation for a Pasco County facility that’s earmarked for the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training, OutKick has learned.

DeSantis’s decision is in response to the Rays politicizing recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde ahead of a matchup with the Yankees in May.

Here’s what the Rays posted before the start of the game:

Thus far, it’s not clear that DeSantis’ decision is a direct consequence of the Tampa Bay Rays going all in with Everytown. As Outkick notes, a lot of Floridians objected to the facility before the Rays’ statement, because they didn’t want to pay for it.

While we’re sitting over here trying to figure out why taxpayers should be funding a facility for a professional sports team in the first place, some other people are seething with outrage at DeSantis.

And one of those people is CNN Real Journalist™ John Harwood. This morning, he cited Ron DeSantis’ veto as evidence of “more Republican extremism”:

Of course John Harwood would call this “Republican extremism.” Because John Harwood is an idiot who is also a liar.

It’s really not.

We can have a debate, John, if you like, about whether or not DeSantis would be overstepping his bounds and punishing the Rays for political speech (if his decision is based on the Rays’ statement, that is).

But we’re not going to sit here and just shrug while a so-called “journalist” throws around a word like “extremism” without any regard whatsoever for perspective. John Harwood is pushing a political agenda in his own right, and in doing so, he’s doing his followers and viewers a disservice. This isn’t journalism; it’s partisan hackery.

