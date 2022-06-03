In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly decided that he will veto $35 million in taxpayer funding for a facility for the Tampa Bay Rays.

BREAKING: OutKick has learned that Gov. Ron DeSantis will veto $35 million for a Tampa Bay Rays facility amid the team's political stances.https://t.co/oeEUlSXdDD — OutKick (@Outkick) June 2, 2022

More from Outkick:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to veto a $35 million legislation for a Pasco County facility that’s earmarked for the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training, OutKick has learned. DeSantis’s decision is in response to the Rays politicizing recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde ahead of a matchup with the Yankees in May. Here’s what the Rays posted before the start of the game:

Thus far, it’s not clear that DeSantis’ decision is a direct consequence of the Tampa Bay Rays going all in with Everytown. As Outkick notes, a lot of Floridians objected to the facility before the Rays’ statement, because they didn’t want to pay for it.

I have no idea why DeSantis is going to veto this bill but hell yes. $35 million of taxpayer for a new spring training facility is BS. This should be mainstream GOP. https://t.co/db3biZB4XO — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 3, 2022

It's worth point out there's still no evidence that he vetoed this because of the Rays' stance on guns. The "evidence" looks like wishcasting on correlation/causation. Maybe more evidence will surface, but sports owners can pay for their own stadiumshttps://t.co/vtdgcTSbeN — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) June 3, 2022

While we’re sitting over here trying to figure out why taxpayers should be funding a facility for a professional sports team in the first place, some other people are seething with outrage at DeSantis.

And one of those people is CNN Real Journalist™ John Harwood. This morning, he cited Ron DeSantis’ veto as evidence of “more Republican extremism”:

more Republican extremism https://t.co/oUuTRn1uD3 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 3, 2022

Of course John Harwood would call this “Republican extremism.” Because John Harwood is an idiot who is also a liar.

that’s not what extremism means — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 3, 2022

It’s really not.

We can have a debate, John, if you like, about whether or not DeSantis would be overstepping his bounds and punishing the Rays for political speech (if his decision is based on the Rays’ statement, that is).

I support DeSantis not funding the Tampa Bay Rays because they make millions and can buy their own facility. I don’t support him doing it based on their stupid political activity. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 2, 2022

I support either one because that's how the game is played. If the Rays want to team up with the super-partisan hacks at Everytown, they don't get to enjoy tax breaks provided by the people Everytown calls terrorists. https://t.co/Sx7h328A7i — RBe (@RBPundit) June 3, 2022

But we’re not going to sit here and just shrug while a so-called “journalist” throws around a word like “extremism” without any regard whatsoever for perspective. John Harwood is pushing a political agenda in his own right, and in doing so, he’s doing his followers and viewers a disservice. This isn’t journalism; it’s partisan hackery.

