Sen. Ted Cruz posted this short video of him playing cards with legendary poker champion Phil Hellmuth, calling it “ridiculous fun”:

Head-to-head vs. an iconic poker player like @phil_hellmuth was ridiculous fun! pic.twitter.com/6aeiIB8q1W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2022

And CNN’s John Harwood appears to have a problem with it (we’ll assume “Tes” Cruz is a typo):

Tes Cruz is having "ridiculous fun" https://t.co/M9oTvJCbCA — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 1, 2022

So, Harwood is angry at a politician using his downtime to play in an event for charity that happened LAST YEAR?

Last year, I played in a charity poker game on Poker After Dark with @MrBeast, @ClayTravis, @alexandravbotez, @GrahamStephan, @phil_hellmuth, and the legend himself: @TexDolly Doyle Brunson. It was awesome! Catch the first episode here @pokergo:https://t.co/s3QMgUV6a7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2022

The good news is Harwood has two more chances to be outraged:

We played this poker game several months ago—they just aired the first part (2 more to come). I win this pot, but listen to the end: @phil_hellmuth calls my hand EXACTLY. Maybe there’s a reason he has 15 bracelets…. https://t.co/wM30aRFYrs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2022

The big winner of the night? Chess champion and Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez:

As for Harwood’s outrage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her followers about her fake eyelashes last night. Is that okay, John?

And? AOC is asking her followers about fake eyelashes. https://t.co/chKPXuSjC1 pic.twitter.com/nktQvF4sQ0 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 2, 2022

Exactly:

Fun is something you should try doing — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2022

