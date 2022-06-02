Sen. Ted Cruz posted this short video of him playing cards with legendary poker champion Phil Hellmuth, calling it “ridiculous fun”:

And CNN’s John Harwood appears to have a problem with it (we’ll assume “Tes” Cruz is a typo):

So, Harwood is angry at a politician using his downtime to play in an event for charity that happened LAST YEAR?

The good news is Harwood has two more chances to be outraged:

The big winner of the night? Chess champion and Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez:

As for Harwood’s outrage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her followers about her fake eyelashes last night. Is that okay, John?

Exactly:

