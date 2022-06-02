Sen. Ted Cruz posted this short video of him playing cards with legendary poker champion Phil Hellmuth, calling it “ridiculous fun”:
Head-to-head vs. an iconic poker player like @phil_hellmuth was ridiculous fun! pic.twitter.com/6aeiIB8q1W
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2022
And CNN’s John Harwood appears to have a problem with it (we’ll assume “Tes” Cruz is a typo):
Tes Cruz is having "ridiculous fun" https://t.co/M9oTvJCbCA
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 1, 2022
So, Harwood is angry at a politician using his downtime to play in an event for charity that happened LAST YEAR?
Last year, I played in a charity poker game on Poker After Dark with @MrBeast, @ClayTravis, @alexandravbotez, @GrahamStephan, @phil_hellmuth, and the legend himself: @TexDolly Doyle Brunson.
It was awesome! Catch the first episode here @pokergo:https://t.co/s3QMgUV6a7
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2022
The good news is Harwood has two more chances to be outraged:
We played this poker game several months ago—they just aired the first part (2 more to come).
I win this pot, but listen to the end: @phil_hellmuth calls my hand EXACTLY.
Maybe there’s a reason he has 15 bracelets…. https://t.co/wM30aRFYrs
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2022
The big winner of the night? Chess champion and Twitch streamer Alexandra Botez:
Enjoyed it @tedcruz! Great lineup w my guy @MrBeast, the all-time Legend @TexDolly “chess girl” @alexandravbotez (she crushed me!)@ClayTravis @GrahamStephan #POSITIVITY https://t.co/SWeUsajVD7
— phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) June 1, 2022
As for Harwood’s outrage, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her followers about her fake eyelashes last night. Is that okay, John?
And? AOC is asking her followers about fake eyelashes. https://t.co/chKPXuSjC1 pic.twitter.com/nktQvF4sQ0
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 2, 2022
Exactly:
Fun is something you should try doing
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2022
***
