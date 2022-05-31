We recently told you about Whoopi Goldberg drawing distinctions between AR-15s and “yee-haw guns, whatever you want” on “The View” today, but if you’re still not clear on what makes AR-15s so much more dangerous than other guns, you can always turn to CNN for the Real News, Mr. President:

CNN's used definition of "assault rifles" consists of: Semi-auto

Detachable mag

"Possibly large capacity" mags

Pistol grip

An arbitrary definition of a lot of damage pic.twitter.com/vg6d18H38y — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) May 31, 2022

Wow, CNN. Thanks for clearing all that up for us. We understand so much better now … that you people have no idea what the hell you’re talking about.

So, basically 90% of all guns in America https://t.co/3ThQCc3Tnt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2022

In addition to AR-15s, quite a few handguns out there also have semiautomatic firing, detachable and possibly large-capacity magazines, and pistol grips. And those handguns can also be used to kill people.

Sounds like a hand gun — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 31, 2022

This is uh.. the description of a handgun. — ᗰIᑕᕼᗩEᒪ TEᒪᖴOᖇᗪ 🇮🇪 (@LRChibs) May 31, 2022

Maybe that’s intentional. Maybe CNN is just trying to help Joe Biden make his case for banning 9mm handguns.

U.S. Army definition of an "assault weapon": "A selective-fire rifle chambered for a cartridge of intermediate power." The only things that define an assault rifle are rate of fire and cartridge size. CNN just made the rest up. https://t.co/7nQxOXHRkX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 31, 2022

In other words, “assault rifle” is a made up term that defines nothing https://t.co/BewRhhSJtj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 31, 2022

In other words … yes.

CNN is just NPR with graphics and chyrons. They spend their time solemnly reciting this week's liberal sounds, in this week's particular order, about this week's Current Thing. Sure they give the impression of real words and sentences. But that's not the point of the performance. https://t.co/MLSmxf0NMW — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 31, 2022

CNN is a made-up news organization.

