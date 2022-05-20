Yesterday, NBC News dropped a rather large bombshell regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings with “foreign backed sources” while his father, Joe Biden, was Vice President of the United States.

NBC News: Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018 — including from foreign backed sources — and he spent it fast. Our story: https://t.co/cKYNRuFYKe pic.twitter.com/fD5WCxAunT — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 19, 2022

NBC News Correspondent for Investigations Tom Winter, who co-authored the article, wanted to make sure that no one out there thought that NBC News didn’t take the Hunter Biden email scandal seriously before yesterday:

And for those who will inevitably accuse us of ignoring this story prior to the election, that's just not true: https://t.co/g8IvPJOuJT — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 19, 2022

It’s just not true! Last October, Winter and Ken Dilanian wrote an article all about why NBC News couldn’t be bothered to cover the Hunter Biden email story! Technically, covering how they didn’t cover it still counts as coverage!

They’re really going to go with this, aren’t they?

Wait a minute. Your defense against the charge that NBC didn’t cover the laptop is a contemporaneous piece explaining why NBC wouldn’t cover the laptop? https://t.co/wQvGwg3EvN — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) May 20, 2022

Yep. That’s indeed their defense. They’re really going with it.

This is actually kind of sad. “We totally reported on the story… about why we wouldn’t report the story” https://t.co/xeA2zHyeBx — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) May 20, 2022

This is a new one for us. Points to Winter and NBC News for creativity!

Still can't get over that an NBC News reporter tried to snark that they covered the Hunter Biden story pre-election by citing a story where they report on why they aren't reporting on it. https://t.co/oKVCclNfuO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2022

We can’t get over it, either. No one should be able to get over it. Because it’s so over-the-top ridiculous.

I guess if you say enough, you'll believe it but you DID ignore the story when it mattered most https://t.co/SZrTQIjsdM — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) May 20, 2022

***

Related:

WaPo has finally decided to take a deep dive into Hunter Biden’s emails, and it’s all thanks to Tucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video