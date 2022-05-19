Remember when the candidate Joe Biden said during a debate with President Donald Trump that his son, Hunter, “has not made money” from China? Here’s the clip for everyone who forgot:

Well, NBC News this morning dropped a bomb on the Bidens, reporting that Hunter’s firm “took in $11 million from 2013 to 2018 — including from foreign backed sources”:

And, yes, we’re talking about, at least in part, China.

“From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud”:

“Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests.”

NBC also reported that Hunter “spent more than $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, dental work and cash withdrawals”:

But what these documents don’t show is what Hunter “did to earn millions from his Chinese partners”:

It’s almost as if the entire operation was fraudulent or something:

And, yes, there are MAJOR national security concerns here:

The word you guys are looking for is “kompromat”:

“If you can compromise someone with both access and influence, even better. Better still if that target has already compromised himself.”

