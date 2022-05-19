Remember when the candidate Joe Biden said during a debate with President Donald Trump that his son, Hunter, “has not made money” from China? Here’s the clip for everyone who forgot:

Joe Biden in 2020 insisted Hunter “has not made money” from China. Hunter actually made millions, starting when Joe was VP. Joe Biden lied. pic.twitter.com/nL03U21ysX — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) May 19, 2022

Well, NBC News this morning dropped a bomb on the Bidens, reporting that Hunter’s firm “took in $11 million from 2013 to 2018 — including from foreign backed sources”:

NBC News: Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018 — including from foreign backed sources — and he spent it fast. Our story: https://t.co/cKYNRuFYKe pic.twitter.com/fD5WCxAunT — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 19, 2022

And, yes, we’re talking about, at least in part, China.

“From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud”:

Oh. “From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud” https://t.co/gTqGMzxEg2 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) May 19, 2022

And:

“Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests.”

NBC: Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018, spent it fast “Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests.”https://t.co/PlEskBqFfJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2022

NBC also reported that Hunter “spent more than $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, dental work and cash withdrawals”:

Expenditures compiled on his hard drive show he spent more than $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, dental work and cash withdrawals. — Chloe Atkins (@chloe_aatkins) May 19, 2022

But what these documents don’t show is what Hunter “did to earn millions from his Chinese partners”:

The documents and the analysis, which don’t show what he did to earn millions from his Chinese partners, raise questions about national security, business ethics and potential legal exposure. In 2020, he acknowledged he was the subject of a federal investigation into his taxes. — Chloe Atkins (@chloe_aatkins) May 19, 2022

It’s almost as if the entire operation was fraudulent or something:

The documents and the analysis indicate that few of Biden’s deals ever came to fruition and shed light on how fast he was spending his money. — Chloe Atkins (@chloe_aatkins) May 19, 2022

And, yes, there are MAJOR national security concerns here:

NBC buries the lede: over one year, Hunter Biden took $4.8M from Ye Jianming and CEFC … who are well known in Western counterintelligence circles, especially in Central Europe. https://t.co/j5dAMJUcmz — John Schindler (@20committee) May 19, 2022

The word you guys are looking for is “kompromat”:

“If you can compromise someone with both access and influence, even better. Better still if that target has already compromised himself.”

Frank Figliuzzi, the FBI’s former assistant director for counterintelligence, describes the national security risk. “If you can compromise someone with both access and influence, even better. Better still if that target has already compromised himself.”https://t.co/0njy2DGfYn — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 19, 2022

***

