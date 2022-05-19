Not to be outdone by NBC News’ genuinely interesting scoop on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with “foreign backed sources” beginning during Joe Biden’s presidency, the Washington Post has dropped a little Hunter Biden bombshell of their own:
When Hunter Biden agreed to write a letter for Tucker Carlson’s son to get into Georgetown, the Fox News host’s wife wrote: “Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!”
Well, maybe not always.
More from Matt Viser’s look inside the relationship:
Tucker Carlson offered that his son was a good squash player and an excellent fly fisherman. “He loves Washington for all the right reasons, I think,” Carlson added, “and really wants to go to school here.” When Biden agreed to write a letter of recommendation, Susie Carlson added a heap of praise: “Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!”The Carlsons’ past entreaties to Biden may come as a surprise to many present-day viewers of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the highly rated, prime-time Fox News show on which the host has repeatedly ridiculed Biden for seeking to profit off his family connections and at times for his history of personal troubles and drug use.
The interactions reveal the extent to which Carlson was willing to turn on a former associate as he thrives in a hyperpartisan media world in which conservatives have made Biden a prime target for attack during his father’s presidency. They also show how Carlson once sought to benefit from the elite political circles in Washington that he now regularly rails against as the “ruling class.”
There were apparently numerous email interactions between Tucker Carlson and Joe Biden. And we can talk about them, sure, because if this was about emails between, say, Lawrence O’Donnell and Hunter Biden, we’d be talking about them.
The difference is that the Washington Post most likely wouldn’t be talking about them. The reason they’re talking about this is because it makes Tucker Carlson look bad.
Guess the opportunity to make Carlson look bad was what finally made them decide it was OK to dive headfirst into Hunter Biden’s emails.
Nope, not this time!
Hunter Biden's laptop contains thousands of emails showing that Joe Biden was involved in his son's business dealings in China, Russia, and Ukraine.
Oh good we’ve discovered that Hunter Biden is relevant after all.
Democracy Dies in Darkness, baby.