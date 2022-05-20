As you may have heard, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook testified under oath today that the Woman Who Would Be President had instructed her minions to disseminate unverified materials alleging covert communications between then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Russia’s Alfa Bank.

The Clinton campaign pushed a false story, personally approved by And tweeted out by Hillary Clinton and the media ran with it. Pretty incredible thread. pic.twitter.com/LOtyQc2spY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

[Michael] Sussmann has been charged with making a false statement to the FBI when he told Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the presidential election, that he was not doing work “for any client” when he requested and attended a meeting in which he presented “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communicates channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin. Durham’s team alleges Sussmann was, in fact, doing work for two clients: the Hillary Clinton campaign and a technology executive, Rodney Joffe. Following the meeting with Baker, Sussmann billed the Hillary Clinton campaign for his work. … The government, in its opening statement Tuesday, argued that Sussmann’s delivery of the Trump-Alfa Bank allegations to the FBI was part of the Clinton campaign’s plan to create an “October surprise” against then-candidate Donald Trump. The government moved to admit a tweet from Clinton dated Oct. 31, 2016 as evidence, despite U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruling last month that the court would exclude that tweet as hearsay.

Here’s the tweet in question, by the way:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

And a screenshot:

We included the screenshot as a formality, of course. The likelihood of Twitter flagging it under their new “crisis misinformation policy” is pretty much zero, although to be fair, technically we’d call Hillary’s tweet disinformation, since there was pretty clearly malicious intent behind it.

Why hasn't her account been banned for misinformation? https://t.co/XJcLu3wANZ — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) May 20, 2022

If you're wondering how much Twitter values setting misinformation right, this tweet is still up and unchecked. https://t.co/U6EwzrRow3 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 20, 2022

It’s up and unchecked by Twitter.

And how about by the Guardians of Truth in the mainstream media, who risk their lives every day to put out the fires of misinformation and disinformation? Will we be treated to a flood of breathless coverage from CNN and MSNBC and WaPo and the rest about how Hillary Clinton appears to have launched a disinformation campaign against another rival for the presidency (lest we forget that Hillary Clinton was also behind the birther conspiracy theory back when she was running against Barack Obama)?

Twitter’s done a bang-up job, journalists have done a bang-up job, and the government has done a bang-up job.

Hey, @wiczipedia, you can always fight disinformation on your own time, like a hobby. Here, start with this one: https://t.co/suQK5ieQOe — Shane (@shaner5000) May 20, 2022

Great work, everyone.

***

