In the wake of the horrific, deadly mass shooting in Buffalo this past weekend, there’s been a lot of talk about “Great Replacement Theory.” Mainly that conservatives and Republicans cling very dearly to the fear that white supremacy will be supplanted by racial diversity and that immigration and non-white people having babies will totally change the demographics of this country.

We haven’t really seen a whole lot of evidence, of course, that conservatives and Republicans are exclusively white and that they condone the actions of the Buffalo self-professed far-Left shooter, but hey. The massacre has given the Democratic Party nothing if not ammunition to come after the GOP (even if the ammunition consists of nothing but blanks and duds).

Tweeter Ian McKelvey, with whom you may be familiar if you’re a regular at Twitchy, decided to take a closer look at Democrats’ and liberals’ newfound obsession over “Great Replacement Theory,” and he found that the obsession isn’t actually all that new. In fact, they’ve been at this for quite a while now.

You missed a whole bunch of "replacement theory" being talked about. Here's a thread with some of it. https://t.co/ISuO4lAWOm — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 18, 2022

You won’t want to miss McKelvey’s thread.

Right wingers didn’t invent “replacement theory.” What is it? It’s a strategy devised by the Democratic Party that hinges upon opening the immigration flood gates, thereby allowing *likely* Democratic voters to enter the United States. In their own words: pic.twitter.com/vEv5TJmuk2 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Sounds like Michael Smerconish and Prof. Rogelio Saenz are trying to make a very big deal out of demographic changes in Texas, framing the growing Latino share of the population as a political opportunity for Democrats to gain power in the state. We could’ve sworn that that kind of talk was considered problematic.

As Democrats/progressives/communists (redundant) often do, they accuse others of doing the very things that they themselves are doing. If Republicans even talk about the theory, they somehow own it. WTH? — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Every day, they excoriate @TuckerCarlson for developing this monstrous, racist concept and accuse him of devising this theory just to incite racist mass shooters. I cannot begin to describe how disgusting this is. It’s completely vile. But that’s what progressives do. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Tucker Carlson may spend a lot of time on his show discussing immigration (both legal and illegal), and we can certainly debate the merits of his arguments, but he’s not the guy who started emphasizing demographic changes in a political context; the Left talks about it all of the time, but for some reason, they get a pass.

If there is an upside to this, the immigrants that are currently pouring into America are usually religious and believe in traditional family values. Two things that Democrats wish to destroy. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

I can’t really picture immigrants bringing their children here, teaching them about gender pronouns, and putting their young sons in dresses after having their penises surgically removed. Add in inflation, high gas prices, and unaffordable groceries. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Those things aren’t really conducive to starting a new family in a new country. In short, it’s likely that most of the immigrants are very much unlike the prog freaks that are implementing “replacement theory.” — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Conservatism — genuine conservatism — embraces legal immigration. Genuine conservatives recognize what immigrants have contributed to this country and what they can continue to bring.

The Democratic Party, by contrast, views immigrants as a monolith and as little more than a means to political ends.

I guess Julian Castro is a Nazi. pic.twitter.com/v0RHSBm47d — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 17, 2022

Terry McAuliffe to Virginia Latinos: “10.5% of the population is very significant. Now, let me give you some advice. Get busy, get yourself to 11 relatively quickly.” This sound like white supremacist replacement theory to me. pic.twitter.com/GIr6WwP3BF — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 18, 2022

See, now that’s racist.

Again… leftists come up with an idea and conservatives are bigots for noticing it. https://t.co/7eNYI3HHAn — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) May 17, 2022

