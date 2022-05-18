We’d honestly all but forgotten that Donny Deutsch was a person who exists, but, lo and behold, he’s still around, doin’ his Donny Deutsch thing.

His Donny Deutsch thing is, of course, making an ass of himself on national TV. Granted it’s on MSNBC, so only a few people would’ve actually seen it, but still. So, so embarrassing.

First up, here he is telling Nicolle Wallace that the Republican Party has fully embraced “Great Replacement Theory” and that the smartest thing Democrats could do right now is to “brand the entire Republican Party the Republican Replacement Party”:

Brand the entire Republican Party The Republican Replacement Party. Let them own it. pic.twitter.com/pgslF3zRrV — Donny Deutsch (@DonnyDeutsch) May 17, 2022

Nicolle Wallace just sits there blinking at him. We’d like to think that it’s because she realizes how insane he sounds, but that would be giving her a lot of credit.

Anyway, Deutsch didn’t stop there. He continued pushing his brilliant idea this morning on “Morning Joe”:

MSNBC's @DonnyDeutsch: "We don’t have the economy on our side as Democrats. So you have to scare the bejesus out of people — & a way to scare them, to say, You know this replacement theory, this is not just coming from some dark corner of the web, this is the Republican platform" pic.twitter.com/JWwfDYJrny — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

“So you have to scare the bejeezus out of people. And a way to scare it is say, you know, this replacement theory, this is not just coming from some dark corner of the web.”

Deutsch is right about that, though not in the way he thinks. “Great Replacement Theory” is indeed about trying to scare the bejeezus out of people, and it’s not just coming from some dark corner of the web. It’s coming from inside the house.

It’s coming from Democratic politicians and liberal media outlets who have spent years obsessing very publicly over changes in racial demographics, obsessing over how they can use those changes to their political advantage.

This is the Democratic platform, Donny. And we’re going to let you own it.

