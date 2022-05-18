Earlier, we told you about Ian McKelvey’s illuminating thread on “Great Replacement Theory,” that evil, racist school of thought bitterly clung to by conservatives and Republicans and Fox News. The evil, racist school of thought that inspired the Buffalo shooter to murder a bunch of innocent people (despite the fact that the Buffalo shooter himself said that he’s a far-Left hater of conservatives and Republicans and Fox News).

Be sure to check out McKelvey’s thread if you haven’t already, because it complements this supercut from Grabien’s Tom Elliott quite nicely:

SUPERCUT! Dangerous Demagogues Spread 'Great Replacement Theory' pic.twitter.com/g5x4KgylrM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2022

Is there room for one more? Of course there is. There always is. Especially if it’s from Joe Effing Biden:

Missed this one: Biden, Feb. 17, 2015: "Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 will be an absolute minority in the USA. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. " pic.twitter.com/QBmFVtrS2c — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

Elliott has collected quite a bit of footage from quite a few people pushing “Great Replacement Theory,” yet there was a nary a right-winger to be found. Weird, huh?

This is bizarre. Noting demographic trends is not the same thing as saying there is a conspiracy by Democratic elites to bring in people from the third world to change the electorate of the country. https://t.co/LABAIzDQmJ — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 18, 2022

We get that you work for CNN and have a job to do, Andrew. But come on.

Not sure if you’ve watched any CNN recently but it’s become conventional wisdom that Tucker Carlson is the principal purveyor of the “Great Replacement Theory” — for noting the exact same demographic trends as these Democrats. Except when he does it they say it’s a “dog whistle” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

"We can have vibrant debates about the right levels of immigration … but let’s be clear, invoking the great replacement is not part of that. It’s not intended to be. It’s a dog whistle that everyone should be able to hear by now b/c there’s a growing body count" — @JohnAvlon — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

This is Avlon commenting on Tucker. His evidence is last month's NYT's article claiming that "[on] more than 400 episodes of his show, Mr. Carlson has amplified the notion that Democratic politicians and other assorted elites want to force demographic change through immigration" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2022

John Avlon and the rest of the libs in that footage knew exactly what they were saying and suggesting.

And dipstick @chuckschumer sends a letter to FOX News saying they're promoting this 👇🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Lsgs1Hilz8 — Talun Stalun (@billybobbyjo12) May 18, 2022

So basically Chuck Schumer was just projecting really, really forcefully. Imagine that.

It’s almost as if it’s not conservatives and Republicans who are obsessed with race and racial demographics. It’s almost as if liberals and Democrats are the ones who insist on viewing everything through a racial lens.

Replacement conspiracy is promoted, and embraced by the far left. PERIOD https://t.co/EKMCQY1jbJ — ˈklasəˌfīd (@classiflied77) May 18, 2022

