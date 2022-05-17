The Great Uniter in Chief is in Buffalo today to mourn the senseless murders of innocent people at the hands of a self-professed “ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist” and racist.

We kid, of course. Joe Biden is indeed in Buffalo today, but he’s not so much mourning the loss of innocent life as he is taking the opportunity to sling bitter, divisive, and toxic rhetoric about his political opponents.

BIDEN: "I call on all Americans to reject the lie, and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain, and for profit." pic.twitter.com/sVnuykndn2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2022

… says the president who literally spreads lies for power, political gain, and profit every single day.

Joe Biden: "Hate and fear are being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America. But who don't understand America." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 17, 2022

“Now let’s promote packing the Supreme Court, unilaterally writing off student loans, mandating masks on planes as ‘sanitation’, and abrogating residential real estate leases” https://t.co/q3PIzrLSii — The H2 (@TheH2) May 17, 2022

And killing moar unborn babies, of course. Don’t forget that.

BIDEN: "White supremacy is a poison…running through our body politic, and it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes." pic.twitter.com/el2uNLTluY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2022

Joe Biden has been a part of our body politic for decades. And he proudly worked with segregationists and boasted about getting props from George Wallace. Oh, and he did his damnedest to torpedo Clarence Thomas’ SCOTUS confirmation and mocked minorities’ accents, among other things. Quite an impressive list of accomplishments he’s racked up during the course of his illustrious political career.

We suppose that it’s entirely possible Joe Biden, in his senility, has forgotten about all the racist stuff he’s said and done. But when he’s lucid, he still gets busted for lying. Either way, he’s not to be trusted or believed on matters of race or anything else.

Like, say, gun control, which he naturally took the opportunity to bring up because he’s nothing if not an opportunist:

BIDEN: "We can keep assault weapons off our streets. We've done it before. I did it when we passed the crime bill last time." pic.twitter.com/41ktuGrBfw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2022

Notice that he also wants to “address the reckless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism.” Do you, like us, get the feeling that he doesn’t want to crack down on the internet just to fight terrorism? Are you, like us, thinking about how the Disinformation Governance Board might fit into his plans to clean up the internet?

BIDEN: "We can do this if we resolve to do it, if we take on the haters and those who don't even care. It's just about profit and politics." pic.twitter.com/REeHeDfVuT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2022

The faux-compassionate whisper is just the icing on the cake. The only thing Joe Biden has resolved today is to continue to punish his political enemies.

Because it’s just about profit and politics.

Biden closing strong pic.twitter.com/h3F6hPsRli — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 17, 2022

Joe Biden’s spreading something, all right. But it’s not faith.

It took less than 10 minutes for Joe Biden to turn what should be a speech offering condolences to the families of the Buffalo shooting victims into a nasty, hateful, incendiary rant. Biden might be cognitively impaired, but he’s still the same asshole he’s always been. — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 17, 2022

He has a brand, and he’s sticking to it.

When you can't remember much, remember what you're good at. — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) May 17, 2022

