President Biden today reminisced about his early days in the U.S. Senate, but this tweet from a White House reporter leaves something out:

President Biden on the changing nature of the U.S. Senate: "Things have kind of changed since the days when I first got there….We always used to fight like hell….But at least we ended up eating lunch together. Things have changed, we've got to bring it back." — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) May 6, 2022

There was a bit more to Biden’s comments than that.

You left out the part where he reminisced about having lunch with “real segregationists” 🤨 https://t.co/y0dPmHXT4M — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 6, 2022

Here’s what the president had to say:

Joe Biden reminisces about "the old days" when he used to eat lunch with "real segregationists." pic.twitter.com/HxWuQlZJYq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 6, 2022

“You know, things have kind of changed since I first got there. He’s been there a couple terms. I was there… I got elected when I was 29 years old to the United States Senate from a very modest background and I was there for 36 years before becoming vice president. We always used to fight like hell, even back in the old days when we had real segregationists, like Eastland & Thurmond & all those guys, but at least we’d end up eating lunch together. Things have changed, and we’ve gotta bring it back.”

Love when journos use a “…” in their tweets to cover for the President of the United States reminiscing about the good ole days of having lunch with ‘real segregationists’ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 6, 2022

It seems like just a few months ago that Biden was comparing his opposition to segregationists. Maybe Biden was waiting for them to invite him to lunch.

Well, Robert Byrd is dead, after all. https://t.co/T50ZBr91Uo — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 6, 2022

Biden knows because he delivered the eulogy.

"Hey, I get along with everybody, even the racists" is quite the take, I guess. https://t.co/krL5P0w7gm — John Cooper (@thejcoop) May 6, 2022

There’s no doubt the mainstream media will gloss over that particular part of Biden’s comments.

