Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors has got it made in the shade. The gal’s found a way to literally capitalize off of the racial grievance industry, making serious bank and living it up in mansions.

But don’t for a second think that Cullors has been greedy with all that money she’s raked in. Because, for your information, you’d be dead-wrong.

She’s actually been incredibly generous with it, as evidenced by this new scoop in the Daily Mail:

REVEALED: BLM founder Patrisse Cullors paid her baby father $970,000 for 'creative services' https://t.co/FYi5djciCa pic.twitter.com/Jk7bh0eEIx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 17, 2022

What a giver! More from the Daily Mail:

Newly released tax filings revealed how Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her friends and family large sums for various ‘consulting’ services, as well as charter a private flight. The documents reveal that BLM paid a company owned by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, nearly $970,000 to help ‘produce live events’ and provide other ‘creative services.’ The co-founder’s brother, Paul Cullors, received more than $840,000 for providing security services to the foundation. Leaders have attempted to justify the expense by saying the foundation’s protection could not be entrusted to former police professionals who typically run security firms because the BLM movement is known for vehemently protesting law enforcement organizations. A consulting firm run by Shalomyah Bowers, who is BLM’s board secretary and has previously served as deputy executive director, was paid more than $2.1 million for providing the organization with operational support, including staffing, fundraising and other key services.

You’ll want to read the full article, of course, if only to get a better sense of Cullors’ impressive generosity.

"Creative services" is a hilarious euphemism, truly. https://t.co/74v9vrQ02D — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) May 17, 2022

I wonder what 'creative services ' would possibly mean — Neel (@sanglaseji1) May 17, 2022

Look like it’s just going to be up to us to speculate.

Sound more like "Creative accounting" to me — Blackhag (@Blackhag) May 17, 2022

Very creative!

Come on! You all didn’t know this was going to happen? https://t.co/9M63WHxW8s — Dennis Sarfate (@dsarfate) May 17, 2022

Wait…are there really people out there that thought this wasn’t going to happen?! Or did they think this was gonna be kinda like The Office scenario where Michael made a giant check out to “Science” — Quaker Mayfield (@UKHallA) May 17, 2022

Oh, don’t get us wrong: we knew this was going to happen. We always knew this was going to happen.

We just didn’t know how spectacular it was all going to be.

Those white girls on IG really donated to this 😂😂😂😂 — Steve Franklin (@MyGuySteve) May 17, 2022

Still have that sign in your front yard? https://t.co/Q8W4TBuIOA — Marty (@woodyfarley) May 17, 2022

Your donations made a few people very rich and changed absolutely nothing with respect to so-called "racial justice." But, yeah, that BLM yard sign sure is sweet! https://t.co/dMnp4HnwbY — I just watched the 1983 US Festival (@MaceChan) May 17, 2022

