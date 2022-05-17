Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors has got it made in the shade. The gal’s found a way to literally capitalize off of the racial grievance industry, making serious bank and living it up in mansions.

But don’t for a second think that Cullors has been greedy with all that money she’s raked in. Because, for your information, you’d be dead-wrong.

She’s actually been incredibly generous with it, as evidenced by this new scoop in the Daily Mail:

What a giver! More from the Daily Mail:

Newly released tax filings revealed how Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her friends and family large sums for various ‘consulting’ services, as well as charter a private flight.

The documents reveal that BLM paid a company owned by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, nearly $970,000 to help ‘produce live events’ and provide other ‘creative services.’

The co-founder’s brother, Paul Cullors, received more than $840,000 for providing security services to the foundation.

Leaders have attempted to justify the expense by saying the foundation’s protection could not be entrusted to former police professionals who typically run security firms because the BLM movement is known for vehemently protesting law enforcement organizations.

A consulting firm run by Shalomyah Bowers, who is BLM’s board secretary and has previously served as deputy executive director, was paid more than $2.1 million for providing the organization with operational support, including staffing, fundraising and other key services.

You’ll want to read the full article, of course, if only to get a better sense of Cullors’ impressive generosity.

Trending

Look like it’s just going to be up to us to speculate.

Very creative!

Oh, don’t get us wrong: we knew this was going to happen. We always knew this was going to happen.

We just didn’t know how spectacular it was all going to be.

Tags: Black lives matterBLMconsultingDaily MailDamon TurnerForm 990Patrisse CullorsPaul Cullorsprivate jetShalomyah Bowers

