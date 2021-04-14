Remember that time Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors bought herself a modest $1.4 million house in Topanga Canyon? And then the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation essentially blamed white supremacy for the “right-wing offensive,” i.e. coverage of her purchase?

Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global NetworkFoundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits. pic.twitter.com/w43HJOdg2f — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 13, 2021

Well, we very much look forward to the BLMGNF’s statement on this recent scoop from the Daily Caller:

NEW: BLM's "Marxist" co-founder raked in $20,000 a month serving as chairwoman of an LA-based jail reform grouphttps://t.co/MFfcWyB4Sn — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 14, 2021

More from the Daily Caller:

Reform LA Jails disbursed a total of $191,000 to Cullors in 2019 through her consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, according to financial records submitted to the California Fair Political Practices Commission. The description for each of the seven reported payments to the Cullors’ firm that year read: “P. Cullors, Principal Officer, Business Owner.” … The website for Janaya and Patrisse Consulting went offline sometime over the weekend amid reports of Cullors’ real estate buying spree, the DCNF previously reported. The firm’s website stated it specialized in “Transforming Organizations One Strategic Planning Session at a Time,” according to screenshots posted to Twitter on Saturday by former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani. On a page titled “how we help you succeed,” the firm said it provided “one on one coaching, anti-bias training, racial and gender justice training, long- and short-term consulting, media strategy and development, strategic planning, organizational development, creative content creation.”

Guess they just forgot to mention that their main area of expertise is raking in suckers’ money while claiming you’re a Marxist.

Congratulations to Patrisse Khan-Cullors on finding her niche in this world.

