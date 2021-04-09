Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors reportedly purchased a compound in Topanga Canyon, California near Malibu for $1.4 million that included a “2,400 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom” main house and a  “1-bed/1-bath guesthouse”:

According to the 2010 United States Census, the area is 88.2% white and only 1.4% African American:

The 2010 United States Census[13] reported that Topanga had a population of 8,289. The population density was 433.2 people per square mile (167.2/km2). The racial makeup of Topanga was 7,313 (88.2%) White (84.5% Non-Hispanic White),[14] 117 (1.4%) African American, 35 (0.4%) Native American, 353 (4.3%) Asian, 3 (0.0%) Pacific Islander, 125 (1.5%) from other races, and 343 (4.1%) from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 534 persons (6.4%).

But it sounds like a nice place to live!

Trending

People do have questions, however, on the “corporate entity” that purchased the home:

Who knew fighting racism. . .

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matter