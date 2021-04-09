Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors reportedly purchased a compound in Topanga Canyon, California near Malibu for $1.4 million that included a “2,400 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom” main house and a “1-bed/1-bath guesthouse”:

Black Live$ Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors Lands Topanga Canyon Compound $1.4 million https://t.co/WwdhtmYTm9 via @dirt — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 9, 2021

According to the 2010 United States Census, the area is 88.2% white and only 1.4% African American:

But it sounds like a nice place to live!

Cofounder of #blacklivesmatter Patrisse Khan-Cullors buys Topanga Canyon home for $1.4 million. “Interior spaces feature bamboo floors and, in the spacious open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings clad in knotty pine.” ⁦ https://t.co/9HOF0UiItk — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 9, 2021

People do have questions, however, on the “corporate entity” that purchased the home:

I’m really just curious to know what “corporate entity” means here.https://t.co/sKaPmhM6uA pic.twitter.com/lJvqeERPF7 — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) April 9, 2021

