Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors reportedly purchased a compound in Topanga Canyon, California near Malibu for $1.4 million that included a “2,400 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom” main house and a “1-bed/1-bath guesthouse”:
Black Live$ Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors Lands Topanga Canyon Compound
$1.4 million https://t.co/WwdhtmYTm9 via @dirt
— Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 9, 2021
According to the 2010 United States Census, the area is 88.2% white and only 1.4% African American:
The 2010 United States Census[13] reported that Topanga had a population of 8,289. The population density was 433.2 people per square mile (167.2/km2). The racial makeup of Topanga was 7,313 (88.2%) White (84.5% Non-Hispanic White),[14] 117 (1.4%) African American, 35 (0.4%) Native American, 353 (4.3%) Asian, 3 (0.0%) Pacific Islander, 125 (1.5%) from other races, and 343 (4.1%) from two or more races. Hispanic or Latino of any race were 534 persons (6.4%).
But it sounds like a nice place to live!
Cofounder of #blacklivesmatter Patrisse Khan-Cullors buys Topanga Canyon home for $1.4 million. “Interior spaces feature bamboo floors and, in the spacious open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen, vaulted ceilings clad in knotty pine.” https://t.co/9HOF0UiItk
— Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) April 9, 2021
People do have questions, however, on the “corporate entity” that purchased the home:
I’m really just curious to know what “corporate entity” means here.https://t.co/sKaPmhM6uA pic.twitter.com/lJvqeERPF7
— Zoé (@ztsamudzi) April 9, 2021
Who knew fighting racism. . .
***