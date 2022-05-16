Earlier this morning, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign issued a statement on the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend. The statement included not just remarks from Stefanik herself, but also from senior adviser Alex DeGrasse:

DeGrasse is no doubt referring to hit pieces like the Washington Post’s, which tried to draw a direct line between Stefanik’s social media posts and the Buffalo shooter’s professed racism. And DeGrasse has to spend his time responding to that stuff because there are unfortunately a lot of idiots out there who are more committed to pushing leftist media narratives than they are in acknowledging and understanding the truth.

And speaking of idiots out there who are more committed to pushing leftist media narratives than they are in acknowledging and understanding the truth, here’s The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt blaming “Bloody Elise” Stefanik’s Hitlerian rhetoric for the coldblooded murders of innocent people:

TEAM ELISE has advanced REPLACEMENT THEORY. She is absolutely responsible, in part for the blood shed. There will be more and she will share in that also because she helped light the fuse. Her rhetoric is purposeful. It is Hitlerism. What’s she is saying was at the ideological https://t.co/BwEjrZi1FB — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 16, 2022

core of National Socialism. The new version is called NATIONAL CONSERVATISM. It’s called the New Right. @JDVance1 is a leading member also. @VanityFair and @jhensonpogue just wrote about it. The @NEDemocracy is the leading American Institution for Democracy. Perversely, — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 16, 2022

The twisted young Fascist Congresswoman @EliseStefanik is on the Board. She should be removed immediately or the rest of the Board should resign. It is beyond disgusting that she serves there while spreading the hatred she does. She is no victim. Truly, she is Bloody Elise — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 16, 2022

And truly, Steve Schmidt is bloody insane. His brain isn’t just broken; it’s shattered into a million pieces.

Dude hated Conservatives and Libertarians, and identified as all sorts of Leftist labels (communist, socialist, populist, fascist, etc.). You're a million times more responsible than she is. https://t.co/QQFvLzdkms — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 16, 2022

He’s definitely more responsible for some things …

Superlative Steve Schmidt worked harder to promote a sexual predator (John Weaver) than Elise Stefanik did to promote a Great Replacement conspiracy theory. https://t.co/c7LhVBfyvk — Max+ (@MaxNordau) May 16, 2022

Just sayin’.

