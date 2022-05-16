Earlier this morning, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign issued a statement on the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend. The statement included not just remarks from Stefanik herself, but also from senior adviser Alex DeGrasse:

DeGrasse is no doubt referring to hit pieces like the Washington Post’s, which tried to draw a direct line between Stefanik’s social media posts and the Buffalo shooter’s professed racism. And DeGrasse has to spend his time responding to that stuff because there are unfortunately a lot of idiots out there who are more committed to pushing leftist media narratives than they are in acknowledging and understanding the truth.

And speaking of idiots out there who are more committed to pushing leftist media narratives than they are in acknowledging and understanding the truth, here’s The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt blaming “Bloody Elise” Stefanik’s Hitlerian rhetoric for the coldblooded murders of innocent people:

And truly, Steve Schmidt is bloody insane. His brain isn’t just broken; it’s shattered into a million pieces.

He’s definitely more responsible for some things …

Just sayin’.

